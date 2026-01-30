Kim Kardashian Hasn't Shopped At The Grocery Store In Years — Here's Exactly How Long It's Been
Getting a sneak peek at the lifestyles of celebrities behind the scenes is somewhat of an obsession for many folks these days. One of the most popular celebrities out there, Kim Kardashian, recently spilled some tea about completely ordinary tasks she hasn't performed in quite some time on the "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast which is hosted by her sister. Household chores such as vacuuming and doing laundry were discussed, as was grocery shopping. The older sibling revealed that going to the supermarket isn't something that happens often — like, almost never.
"I feel like we went to Erewhon on our show 6 years ago or something. But before that, maybe 12 years," Kardashian confessed when asked about the last time she entered a grocery store. "Yeah, it's probably been like 15 years." It makes some sense that an easily recognizable celebrity might not want to perform tasks the average Joe has no choice but to undertake (like scrounging around for deals at the grocery store) with looky-loos and paparazzi chomping at the bit to get a glimpse of them going about their daily routine. Still, Kardashian mentioned she would go grocery shopping if certain conditions were met.
Kim Kardashian needs an empty grocery store to go
Having been to a supermarket only once in roughly 15 years, Kim Kardashian may not know how to find the best limes or purchase quality onions in the grocery store, but that doesn't mean she's not willing to learn. However, there's a catch. In true diva fashion, the Skims founder indicated on the podcast that she wouldn't want any John Q. Publics inside the establishment if she were to dip her toes back into the world of grocery shopping.
She said, "I've been begging Ralphs to close. I want to roam through. I'll go, I'll go." Wow, bold statement. I'm sure folks who frequent the Ralphs she's thinking of would be happy to delay their regular trip to the supermarket to let a celebrity wander around the establishment in privacy (I'm being sarcastic, obviously). Maybe going to the grocery store just isn't in the cards for the Kardashian anymore, but who knows? Ralphs could find a way to capitalize on allowing her to traipse around free from the public for an hour or so by charging a rental fee. Until then, perhaps Kim Kardashian's best bet is to travel to the old-school grocery store where billionaires shop so she might feel more at home.