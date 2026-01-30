Kim Kardashian Hasn't Shopped At The Grocery Store In Years — Here's Exactly How Long It's Been

Getting a sneak peek at the lifestyles of celebrities behind the scenes is somewhat of an obsession for many folks these days. One of the most popular celebrities out there, Kim Kardashian, recently spilled some tea about completely ordinary tasks she hasn't performed in quite some time on the "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast which is hosted by her sister. Household chores such as vacuuming and doing laundry were discussed, as was grocery shopping. The older sibling revealed that going to the supermarket isn't something that happens often — like, almost never.

"I feel like we went to Erewhon on our show 6 years ago or something. But before that, maybe 12 years," Kardashian confessed when asked about the last time she entered a grocery store. "Yeah, it's probably been like 15 years." It makes some sense that an easily recognizable celebrity might not want to perform tasks the average Joe has no choice but to undertake (like scrounging around for deals at the grocery store) with looky-loos and paparazzi chomping at the bit to get a glimpse of them going about their daily routine. Still, Kardashian mentioned she would go grocery shopping if certain conditions were met.