The Old-School Grocery Store Where Billionaires Shop

Roberts Market isn't the oldest grocery store in America that's still standing, but it's close. Founded in 1889 by W.F. Roberts, it was first located in San Francisco's Tenderloin District before moving to the Lower Pacific Heights area of the city. Called the Alta Plaza Market at the time, the founder changed the name to W.F. Roberts and Sons in 1919. When W.F. Roberts passed away, he left the store in the capable hands of his three boys, who kept the business running strong until the 1960s.

When W.F. Roberts' children were ready to retire, the son of W.F. Roberts Jr., George, took the reins of the company. One day, while traveling through Woodside, he noticed an old general store for sale and didn't wait for opportunity to knock twice. He purchased what would become Roberts of Woodside, eventually converting it into a posh grocery store and changing the name once more to Roberts Market around 1980.

Even then, Woodside was home to plenty of folks with means, and he began sourcing upscale products that would entice them to continue shopping at his store. Yet, he didn't forget about the working-class customers. Everything from Spam to quail eggs to marinated raw steaks to wine is available at Roberts Market, as well as affordable deli sandwiches for customers who want a bite to eat on the go.

Sadly, George Roberts passed away in 2023. Today, the grocery store is helmed by George's daughter, Christine. While many old-school grocery stores have been forced to close over the years, Roberts Market continues to thrive under her leadership, and billionaires and average Joes alike still look forward to stopping in for whatever is on their shopping list.