Why You Should Never Go Grocery Shopping Without Writing A List

When grocery shopping, some people like to keep organized, and others let inspiration come as they go. The consensus on Reddit seems to be that a bit of list-making, along with a bit of impulsiveness, is the norm. That being said, you should really make a list and stick to it next time you head to the grocery store, for some very important reasons. Whether you make a grocery list or just wing it can impact your budget, as well as your health.

For one thing, lists are terribly convenient. If you know exactly what you need to get and can check it off your list, there's less chance of you needing to go back into the store having forgotten something. Making a list can help you meal plan for the week ahead, minimizing impulse buying and overspending. It can lower the stress of a shopping trip by helping guide you through your purchases, saving time and shortening your outing. A list made in advance also helps prevent you from buying things you already have at home, thereby cutting down on food waste.

Beyond all these basics, science shows that grocery lists are beneficial for your health. A 2015 study by The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior showed that individuals who shopped with grocery lists were more likely to buy food with better quality nutrition. Consistent list users were also more likely to lose weight and have a lower body mass index. This benefit was especially true for low-income families who have stricter spending limits. These are only some of the reasons why you should have a game plan before going grocery shopping.