Why You Should Never Go Grocery Shopping Without Writing A List
When grocery shopping, some people like to keep organized, and others let inspiration come as they go. The consensus on Reddit seems to be that a bit of list-making, along with a bit of impulsiveness, is the norm. That being said, you should really make a list and stick to it next time you head to the grocery store, for some very important reasons. Whether you make a grocery list or just wing it can impact your budget, as well as your health.
For one thing, lists are terribly convenient. If you know exactly what you need to get and can check it off your list, there's less chance of you needing to go back into the store having forgotten something. Making a list can help you meal plan for the week ahead, minimizing impulse buying and overspending. It can lower the stress of a shopping trip by helping guide you through your purchases, saving time and shortening your outing. A list made in advance also helps prevent you from buying things you already have at home, thereby cutting down on food waste.
Beyond all these basics, science shows that grocery lists are beneficial for your health. A 2015 study by The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior showed that individuals who shopped with grocery lists were more likely to buy food with better quality nutrition. Consistent list users were also more likely to lose weight and have a lower body mass index. This benefit was especially true for low-income families who have stricter spending limits. These are only some of the reasons why you should have a game plan before going grocery shopping.
Ways to optimize your grocery list
Once you've made up your mind to start writing down your groceries, know that there are smarter ways to make a grocery list. As you make your list, sort the items into categories. When you hit the store, this will help you go aisle by aisle, making you more efficient and saving extra time. You should also make a meal plan for the week before you write your list, so you can see what individual ingredients you'll need for each recipe. Doing this will help keep your budget in line. Put items that need refrigeration last on the list, as getting them early in your trip can allow them to warm up to unsafe levels, which can be a big mistake.
A grocery list mistake you might make is being specific about what kind of fish to buy. Instead, simply write "fish" and then see what is inexpensive and fresh that day. You can do this with cuts of lean meat as well. This way, you're more likely to save money and get high-quality ingredients.
Having everything written down in front of you can make it easier to get a sense of how you're doing nutritionally. By tracking the quality of ingredients you buy and their nutritional content, you can plan ahead for healthier meals and reduce overeating. If all this seems overwhelming, keep in mind that many grocery list apps and spreadsheets are available online, so you don't have to start your list-making completely from scratch. Some grocery stores even have their own list apps that can help you clip coupons. Start organizing your grocery shopping in advance, and your wallet, as well as your health, will thank you.