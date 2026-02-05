14 Foods You Probably Thought Were Vegan, But Aren't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Choosing to start following a vegan diet is one hurdle, but following one that takes not only ingredients into consideration but also the processing of foods can feel like another type of field event altogether. A vegan's main goal is to follow a diet free of animal products. This includes meat, dairy, and any other products created from an animal. Throughout the grocery store, you'll find items that easily fit that criterion. The produce section, for one, is positively packed with options. After all, a vegan diet and a plant-based one are often used interchangeably. However, these are two different designations entirely. Ignoring the difference between these two could lead you to believe a food is safe for vegans when, upon closer inspection, it isn't.

Someone who follows a plant-based diet generally avoids animal products, but they might be less concerned about the processing or animal interaction with other parts of the food production cycle. A vegan, however, follows a similar diet, but has an ethical, vested interest in the production of products and their impact on animals. In other words, all vegan items are plant-based, but not all plant-based items will be vegan. Vegans also take this mindset outside of their kitchen and examine every aspect of their day-to-day to avoid the use of animal products.

Truthfully, making the best choices to follow a vegan diet can be difficult even for the most seasoned of vegans, let alone those of us who do not follow a vegan diet. Still, it's helpful to know some common items that may initially seem vegan, but actually aren't, for one reason or another.