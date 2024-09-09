If You Follow A Vegan Diet, Think Twice Before Sipping On Wine

Practicing a vegan diet has become easier in recent years. Those looking to avoid animal products can enjoy IKEA's plant-based hot dogs or indulge in tasty vegan desserts. To fully maintain a vegan lifestyle, though, one must also learn to drink vegan. Wine is fruit-based, and its labels may give the impression that the beverage inside is herbivore-friendly, so it's understandable that some don't double-check before imbibing. However, many vintners utilize animal products during the winemaking process to filter the beverage.

Advertisement

The process of tailoring the appearance of wine is known as fining. Vintners will use fining agents to remove anything that could discolor, create particles, or leave behind a murky film. These additions are typically taken out of the mix prior to bottling. Traditional fining agents include egg whites, milk protein, and even collagen from fish bladders — decidedly not vegan.

Not every wine undergoes the fining process, so vegan wine does exist. It's recommended to double-check winery info online before you buy, as American winemakers aren't legally required to list fining agents on bottle labels (though recent lawsuits could change that). Barnivore.com keeps an updated tally of vegan-approved wines, and PETA's website lists additional animal-friendly brands.

Advertisement