Here's Why Some Pastas Are Vegan While Others Aren't

When you're following a vegan diet, it can sometimes be hard to figure out which foods contain animal products and which do not. Some foods are obviously not vegan and are easy to avoid, while others are a little more tricky. Pasta is a prime example of this. It is typically assumed to be vegan, but when you look at homemade pasta recipes, you often see that the first step is mixing eggs into flour. So, what's the deal? Why are some kinds of pasta vegan while others are not?

Most fresh pasta uses eggs to provide moisture and fat to the dough. This also affects texture and makes the final product smoother and silkier. However, most dried, store-bought pasta is vegan-friendly and does not contain eggs. If you're concerned and you want to follow a vegan diet, make sure you give the ingredient list a brief scan when you're at the grocery store. However, most pasta brands fit in perfectly with a vegan diet and can be a handy meal staple.