Here's Why Some Pastas Are Vegan While Others Aren't
When you're following a vegan diet, it can sometimes be hard to figure out which foods contain animal products and which do not. Some foods are obviously not vegan and are easy to avoid, while others are a little more tricky. Pasta is a prime example of this. It is typically assumed to be vegan, but when you look at homemade pasta recipes, you often see that the first step is mixing eggs into flour. So, what's the deal? Why are some kinds of pasta vegan while others are not?
Most fresh pasta uses eggs to provide moisture and fat to the dough. This also affects texture and makes the final product smoother and silkier. However, most dried, store-bought pasta is vegan-friendly and does not contain eggs. If you're concerned and you want to follow a vegan diet, make sure you give the ingredient list a brief scan when you're at the grocery store. However, most pasta brands fit in perfectly with a vegan diet and can be a handy meal staple.
Which types of pasta should vegans avoid
Dry pasta is often egg-free for storage purposes, making it a long-lasting, non-perishable item. However, if you're planning to make a vegan lasagna, watch out. Many dried lasagna sheets do include eggs in the recipe. Pastas found in the chilled section at the grocery store are usually fresh, egg-based noodles and have a shorter shelf-life than dried pasta. Fresh pasta served in restaurants will also generally be egg-based unless the menu specifies otherwise.
If you'd like to get fancy and make vegan pasta at home, you can create a tasty, fresh batch with no eggs. Vegan pasta can be made with flour and oil or just flour and water (and a lot of kneading). If you'd like to amp up the flavor and add some veggies to your meal, you can try a hearty vegan pasta sauce that includes butternut squash and shitake mushrooms and is flavored with sage and balsamic vinegar. Although you've got to be on the lookout for roadblocks when following a vegan diet, indulging in a classic Italian dinner can be very easy.