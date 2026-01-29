The World's Biggest Fast Food Chain Arrived To The US — Here's What We Tried On The Menu

As somebody who writes about food for a living, I was embarrassed that I'd never heard of Mixue before the chain opened its first stores in New York City last year. With over 40,000 locations, it's the world's largest fast food chain, though you won't find burgers and fries on the menu.

Mixue specializes in tea, coffee, soft serve, and fruity drinks. The company started in China in 1997, and with its first American stores, it's tapping into a massive new market. New York is already bursting with cafés, ice cream stores, and bubble tea shops, so I ventured into Mixue's Chinatown location last week to see why the chain's arrival is attracting so much attention.

The space was brightly lit and bursting with activity. There wasn't a line out the door, but a steady stream of customers was ordering from two touchscreens at the front of the store while a handful of busy workers churned out drinks and ice creams at breakneck speed. I paused for a photo with a giant plastic incarnation of the Snow King, Mixue's frosty mascot, and then got to work ordering.