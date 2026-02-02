The Super Moist Mexican Cornbread That Puts The American Version To Shame

From good old Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix to Tina Turner's bacon-based recipe, cornbread is an American classic. However, the United States isn't the only country with a tasty cornbread culture. Our southern neighbor, Mexico, boasts a super moist variation that makes run-of-the-mill American cornbread look rather boring (by the way, there are plenty of ways to jazz up basic boxed cornbread mix).

Pan de elote (which literally translates to "bread of corn") is a traditional Mexican cornbread dish typically prepared with fresh corn, sweetened condensed milk, butter, eggs, vanilla, and a touch of flour. While the exact roots of the sweet corn-based treat are unclear, it most likely originated in Mexico during the colonial era, when Spanish culinary traditions combined with ingredients native to the Americas (such as corn). The inclusion of sweetened condensed milk (which you can easily make at home) and a relatively low amount of flour gives pan de elote its signature custardy texture. The sweet bread (or cake, depending on who you ask) straddles the line between side dish, breakfast bread, and dessert, but no matter what you call it, it's definitely delightful.