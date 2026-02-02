Dine Like Frank Sinatra At The Las Vegas Restaurant Dedicated To Serving His Favorites
Frank Sinatra was a well-traveled man, with his singing career taking him here, there, and everywhere. (Not that he ever covered this Beatles song, though his daughter Nancy did.) When he was home in Hoboken, he would dine at a classic Italian eatery called Leo's Grandevous, while in Chicago he had his own tableside phone at the Twin Anchors. When in Vegas, he frequented a steakhouse called the Golden Steer, which is still standing today. Another Vegas establishment, however, is staking out Sinatra territory even though it opened 10 years after he died. His namesake restaurant, Sinatra, is located in the Wynn Las Vegas hotel and is helmed by Theo Schoenegger, a chef who sometimes prepared Ol' Blue Eyes' Italian favorites for parties thrown by the singer.
The restaurant menu features some of Sinatra's favorite dishes, including veal Milanese (one of his go-to orders at Patsy's Italian Restaurant in Manhattan) and spaghetti with clams (a dish his first wife Nancy used to cook for him). Other dishes he's said to have been fond of also appear on the menu, including veal parmigiana and ossobuco. The restaurant dubs the last-named dish "My Way," while another dish called Fagotelli "Sinatra" consists of pasta bundles filled with duck liver and Wagyu short rib served in a parmesan cream sauce. Sadly, the dessert menu doesn't feature his favorite lemon ricotta torte nor does it have anything resembling crumb cake (Sinatra was a big fan of Entenmann's) or banana cream pie (something he loved so much he wanted a slice in his coffin). It does, however, offer other tasty Italian treats such as cannoli, gelato, and tiramisu.
The Sinatra dining experience
One unique thing about Sinatra at Wynn Las Vegas is that, as well as having a Frank Sinatra-associated chef at the helm, it was also created in conjunction with the Sinatra family. As such, it is the only restaurant that has his heirs' seal of approval. The family's involvement probably helped with the Sinatra-themed décor, too, as the restaurant features such genuine artifacts as the Grammy he earned for "Strangers in the Night," the Oscar he got for his role in "From Here to Eternity," and an Emmy he received for a TV program called "Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music." The playlist, too, dates from the Rat Pack era, and there may sometimes be a lounge singer covering Sinatra tunes.
The restaurant receives positive reviews overall, with a 4.3 Yelp rating and 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. Visitors enjoy the ambiance, but the food gets high marks, too. One Trip Advisor reviewer said of Sinatra, "One of the most beautiful restaurants in Las Vegas. Wonderful food and service. And if you are a Frank Sinatra fan you would love it." A Yelper opined, "Sinatra is the definition of romantic, old-school Vegas elegance." So, would it make the list of Sinatra's favorites if he were still around to patronize it? He'd probably be flattered by the wall-to-wall tributes (who wouldn't?), but he'd surely appreciate the menu filled with his favorites.