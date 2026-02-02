Dine Like Frank Sinatra At The Las Vegas Restaurant Dedicated To Serving His Favorites

Frank Sinatra was a well-traveled man, with his singing career taking him here, there, and everywhere. (Not that he ever covered this Beatles song, though his daughter Nancy did.) When he was home in Hoboken, he would dine at a classic Italian eatery called Leo's Grandevous, while in Chicago he had his own tableside phone at the Twin Anchors. When in Vegas, he frequented a steakhouse called the Golden Steer, which is still standing today. Another Vegas establishment, however, is staking out Sinatra territory even though it opened 10 years after he died. His namesake restaurant, Sinatra, is located in the Wynn Las Vegas hotel and is helmed by Theo Schoenegger, a chef who sometimes prepared Ol' Blue Eyes' Italian favorites for parties thrown by the singer.

The restaurant menu features some of Sinatra's favorite dishes, including veal Milanese (one of his go-to orders at Patsy's Italian Restaurant in Manhattan) and spaghetti with clams (a dish his first wife Nancy used to cook for him). Other dishes he's said to have been fond of also appear on the menu, including veal parmigiana and ossobuco. The restaurant dubs the last-named dish "My Way," while another dish called Fagotelli "Sinatra" consists of pasta bundles filled with duck liver and Wagyu short rib served in a parmesan cream sauce. Sadly, the dessert menu doesn't feature his favorite lemon ricotta torte nor does it have anything resembling crumb cake (Sinatra was a big fan of Entenmann's) or banana cream pie (something he loved so much he wanted a slice in his coffin). It does, however, offer other tasty Italian treats such as cannoli, gelato, and tiramisu.