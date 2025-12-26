Frank Sinatra Had A Personal Booth-Side Phone At This Chicago Restaurant

The ability to take a phone call while dining out has been so commonplace over the past few decades that tableside cell phone bans have been under discussion for quite some time. Gordon Ramsay, once a cell phone hater, is now even okay with their use. In some establishments, a phone is practically de rigueur since they're needed to scan the QR code menu. Back in the mid-20th century, though, it was a whole different ballgame. That's why it was quite a big deal when Chicago's Twin Anchors Restaurant and Tavern installed a tableside phone jack for the personal use of Frank Sinatra.

The Chairman of the Board was a big fan of the Twin Anchors ribs and once ordered a carryout order of 60 slabs to feed his whole orchestra. When dining in, he was exceedingly generous, tipping everyone who served him $100. Needless to say, the restaurant was willing to go out of its way for this famous patron. For one thing, it raised no objections when he stationed bodyguards at the pay phone so no one could call and alert the media to his presence in those pre-social media days. For another, it spared him the necessity of having to use that pay phone himself if he needed to conduct any business in between racks of ribs. Not only did Twin Anchors have a phone jack added next to Sinatra's usual chair, but restaurant staff would bring out a phone and plug it in whenever he sat down.