The Bold Pasta Sauce Nancy Sinatra Made That Frank Loved

Frank Sinatra was one of the most well-known singers of his day, and as such, he lived the life of a mid-century superstar, including marriages to two actresses: Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow. His first wife, however, was a woman named Nancy — no, not the Nancy Sinatra who had a hit with "These Boots Were Made For Walking," since she was Frank's daughter. Nancy Sinatra Sr. was her mom and the crooner's first wife. She may have lacked the star power of her celebrity successors, but she did make a mean clam sauce that was a favorite of her one-time husband.

Nancy, whose maiden name was Barbato, lived to be 101 and remained friends with her ex-husband until the day he died. She was an Italian-American girl from New Jersey, and her white clam sauce recipe is similar to the one my own Italian-American family from the other side of the Hudson (Queens) would eat every Christmas Eve. The sauce is made with canned clams, cooked briefly in olive oil with garlic, and served over angel hair pasta or linguini. (We stuck with spaghetti, ourselves.) Topped off with a sprinkling of parsley and some Romano cheese, it's a dish equally worthy of a Chairman of the Board and a not-so-famous food writer.