The Classic Italian Restaurant Frank Sinatra Always Dined At In His Hometown

The impact Frank Sinatra has had on the music world can't be replicated, and those who want to be closer to Ol' Blue Eyes can do so by experiencing some of the establishments he frequented throughout his life. One of these is Leo's Grandevous Italian restaurant in Sinatra's hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey. Before Sinatra moved west, reached large-scale fame, and favored dining at a vintage Las Vegas steakhouse, the young lad and his bandmates would frequent Leo's Grandevous after local gigs for a drink and a bite to eat. While Sinatra didn't return for dining at Leo's after his move west, the "My Way" singer is still honored in the establishment with dozens of his photographs adorning the walls.

Leo's has been in business since 1939, serving up delicious, authentic Italian food. In the 1930s, Leo DeTerlizzi purchased the bar he was working at and transformed it into a restaurant where his wife, Tessie, cooked. Now, the restaurant is still a family business, but operated by DeTerlizzi 's grandchildren, Grace and Nick Sciancalepore. Over the years, Leo's has received some modernizations, like a replacement bar, but that's to be expected for a business that's been around for over 85 years. Even with updates, much of the charm and history is still seen and felt by regulars and the Hoboken community.