These BBQ Joints Serve Seriously Good Brisket For A Fair Price, According To Reddit
To many, the concept of a high-end, low-price brisket is practically unheard of, as the barbecue staple has become one of the most notoriously expensive items on any smokehouse menu. This is often for valid reasons; places like Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Georgia, and Heritage Barbecue in Orange County, California, offer brisket for anywhere between $35 and $41 per pound, respectively, and there are very few (if any) options to buy the meat for less. Unfortunately, the high price tag has led many to miss out on the wonders of great brisket, whether it's not in the budget or they're only able to find lower-quality briskets within their means. In fact, the cut's sky-high market price has often led money-savers to swap it out with chuck roast — commonly called the "poor man's brisket."
However, to say that there are no barbecue joints that serve remarkable briskets at a reasonable price is far from accurate — as long as you know where to look. Reddit has proven incredibly useful in the search for high-quality brisket that won't break the bank, as barbecue lovers all across the country continue to look for restaurants that offer the most bang for their buck. So, whether you're in a barbecue-centric city like Austin, Texas or in a lesser-known brisket-loving locale like Milwaukee, Wisconsin, finding a restaurant that serves affordable brisket is well worth the time and effort, as nothing makes great food taste even better than not breaking the bank at the end of the meal.
Stack City in Austin, Texas
Now, what constitutes an affordable brisket differs depending on who you ask — especially when you're in a city like Austin, Texas. Considering some platters can cost as much as $175, places like Stack City — formerly known as SLAB BBQ – provide the barbecue classic in a form that's much more budget-friendly. With a flagship location on Research Boulevard on the north side of Austin and a food trailer on Brodie Lane in South Austin, Stack City is considered an affordable hidden gem in Austin's critically acclaimed barbecue scene.
Stack City provides inexpensive brisket predominantly through its brisket sandwiches. In fact, many restaurants offer brisket sandwiches as a cheaper option than entire platters or pounds of brisket might be for customers craving the slow-cooked meat. With that in mind, you can get a half-pound of brisket from Stack City for about $17, but many Redditors consider the restaurant's brisket sandwiches — the cheapest of which lands around $15 — to be the real steal. In fact, it's been suggested that buying the brisket in sandwich form — even if you don't want the bread — is the right move, as many come with complimentary pickles (a must-have side for barbecue) and sauce.
dopebbq.com
(512) 351-9977
9012 Research Blvd C4, Austin, TX 78758
Hickory & Spice in Orange, California
Looking at a region with a lesser-known yet still incredibly tasty barbecue scene, Orange, California may be known for upscale living but, even there, you can find some delicious brisket at a low price. Hickory & Spice is operated by award-winning pitmaster Rick Mysse, who opened the restaurant after traveling the country and winning barbecue championships left and right. Given that impressive resume, it's shocking to discover just how inexpensive the brisket truly is.
Similarly to Stack City, the cheapest way to get your hands on some brisket at Hickory & Spice is with a beef brisket sandwich, topped with shredded cabbage, barbecue sauce, and mango salsa — although it's still priced at roughly $19, which is a bit more than some might be willing to spend on one sandwich. Alternatively, a regular-sized plate of beef brisket comes with one side and costs just $23, a similarly low mark for what Redditors describe as some of the most tender and flavorful brisket in the area. For a large plate and two sides, you'll pay $33, which is right on the cusp of being considered a low price for brisket. Still, it might be worth it if you're sharing with another person or feeling extra hungry.
hickoryandspice.com
(714) 202-5458
2143 N Tustin St Suite 6, Orange, CA 92865
Double B's BBQ in West Allis, Wisconsin
While the Upper Midwest doesn't get much recognition for its contributions to the barbecue world, Milwaukee has become quite a heavy hitter as far as good brisket is concerned. Luckily, one of the spots that is considered to have some of the best brisket won't cost you an arm and a leg. Double B's BBQ — located in the West Allis suburb of Milwaukee — first opened in 2015 and quickly become a staple of the area. While many Redditors are impressed by the restaurant's smoked wings and ribs, its smoked brisket (which comes as both slices and burnt ends) is similarly well-liked and comes in at just $19 per platter — which also includes coleslaw, cornbread, and a side.
All of Double B's meat is pit-smoked to perfection using hickory, a go-to wood for smoking brisket. Reviews of the barbecue joint often remark that the brisket at Double B's is among the best they've ever had, and it's made even better with the restaurant's remarkable homemade Kansas City-style "KC" sauce. Plus, if you want to try the brisket for even less than the price of a platter, you can get either a sliced brisket or a brisket burnt ends sandwich for just $16.
doublebs.com
(414) 257-9150
7412 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214
3Halves Brewpub & BBQ in Liberty, Missouri
Another instance of finding some of the best-tasting, most affordable brisket just outside of the city, 3Halves Brewpub & BBQ is located in Liberty, Missouri – just northeast of Kansas City. 3Halves is known for brisket that is thick yet still melt-in-your-mouth tender, with some even calling it as good as any version of the dish in highly competitive barbecue-centric areas.
As for how to order the brisket, the restaurant offers meat platters of varying sizes. However, Redditors note that the most cost-efficient option is likely the $22 double meat plate, which comes with two types of meat and two sides. With both sliced brisket and chopped brisket on the menu, getting to enjoy both for under $25 is considered a steal by many. The underrated Kansas City BBQ spot also previously offered a brisket smashburger featuring ground brisket as recently as 2025. While the menu item had a more unique taste and texture compared to a classic brisket, it was still a more affordable way to enjoy the meat.
3halvesbrewingco.com
(816) 429-6886
110 E Kansas St, Liberty, MO 64068
The Brisket Shoppe in Tampa, Florida
The most cost-effective barbecue joint in Florida is a fittingly-named restaurant known as The Brisket Shoppe in West Tampa. The Brisket Shoppe is so widely respected that even Texas Monthly gave it an honorable mention on its list of the best Texas barbecue restaurants outside of The Lone Star State. To achieve this recognition, the restaurant wows fans with delicious ribs, chicken, and sausage but clearly prides itself on its brisket. This is, in part, because the barbecue staple is made of Akaushi wagyu – a rare, high-quality beef sourced from either Japanese Brown or Kumamoto Red cattle. Despite the red flag that overpriced wagyu signals on barbecue menus, The Brisket Shoppe offers its Akaushi wagyu brisket for just $18 per half-pound, which is more than reasonable considering the quality of the meat.
While getting the brisket as part of a single-meat platter will cost you $4 more than the base price for the plate, you can enjoy it alongside two sides for just $22. Considering many Redditors have noted that both the quality and quantity of the food included on this platter are comparable to those you'd find for $40 to $60 elsewhere, it's no surprise that the meal is considered one of the best cost-effective plates of barbecue in the region.
thebrisketshoppe.com
(813) 879-4647
3501 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607