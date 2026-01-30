These BBQ Joints Serve Seriously Good Brisket For A Fair Price, According To Reddit

To many, the concept of a high-end, low-price brisket is practically unheard of, as the barbecue staple has become one of the most notoriously expensive items on any smokehouse menu. This is often for valid reasons; places like Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Georgia, and Heritage Barbecue in Orange County, California, offer brisket for anywhere between $35 and $41 per pound, respectively, and there are very few (if any) options to buy the meat for less. Unfortunately, the high price tag has led many to miss out on the wonders of great brisket, whether it's not in the budget or they're only able to find lower-quality briskets within their means. In fact, the cut's sky-high market price has often led money-savers to swap it out with chuck roast — commonly called the "poor man's brisket."

However, to say that there are no barbecue joints that serve remarkable briskets at a reasonable price is far from accurate — as long as you know where to look. Reddit has proven incredibly useful in the search for high-quality brisket that won't break the bank, as barbecue lovers all across the country continue to look for restaurants that offer the most bang for their buck. So, whether you're in a barbecue-centric city like Austin, Texas or in a lesser-known brisket-loving locale like Milwaukee, Wisconsin, finding a restaurant that serves affordable brisket is well worth the time and effort, as nothing makes great food taste even better than not breaking the bank at the end of the meal.