I Got A Sneak Peek At Jack In The Box's 75th Anniversary Menu And There's Much To Celebrate

Robert O. Peterson jumped into the drive-in food business by opening Topsy's in San Diego back in 1941. Topsy's eventually became Oscar's, which gave rise to Jack in the Box in 1951. Throughout the next 75 years, Jack in the Box became a pioneer in fast food, popularizing two-way ordering from the drive-thru, introducing one of the first breakfast sandwiches, and even selling the first portable salad within the industry. Today, the fast food chain has plenty to offer during the day and well into the late night, from Jack in the Box's all-day breakfast to munchie boxes, burgers, egg rolls, and Jack's ever-popular box tacos. To celebrate its diamond anniversary, the brand is thinking both outside the box –– including "Jibbis" collectible toys and cups with money-winning gold pins hiding within –– and digging back inside to revive some past favorites.

The Takeout was invited to Jack's San Diego headquarters to have a look and listen (and a lot of bites) of what's to come in 2026 to celebrate this milestone. On the menu were such items as a trio of smashed sliders, protein bowls, hot honeyed mozzarella sticks, a special birthday Whip Topping for shakes, a line of matcha drinks, and throwback returns of beloved items, such as the Big Mess, Chicken Supreme, and Frings (a pairing of fries and onion rings into one handy side).

So, is Jack in the Box's 75th Anniversary Menu one worth celebrating, or is it just a giant party pooper? Before you RSVP to the year-long affair, please check out our notes as we reveal all in this chew and review.