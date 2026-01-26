The Best Theme Restaurants From Every State
We all love a good theme. We grew up playing dress-up, donning superhero capes, staging imaginary quests, and turning the living room into an entirely different world. Ah, those were the days. But you know what? Just because we are adults who pay taxes now doesn't mean that part of us disappeared. So, when we find a place where we can do all of that as adults, and eat incredible food while we're at it? Sign. Us. Up.
Luckily, in pockets and hidden corners all across the country, theme restaurants are keeping our sense of wonder and playfulness very much alive. These eateries aren't just places to grab a quick bite to satisfy your appetite. These are dining establishments that transport us entirely away. Whether that destination is another era or another universe entirely, theme restaurants allow us to step into a realm where, even just for a meal or cocktail moment, the regular world melts away. With over-the-top decor or immersive storytelling or (yes, occasionally) a little costumery, these spots issue an official invitation for customers to come away, and play.
We set out on a mission to discover the best theme restaurant in every state, so grab your sense of adventure, and maybe your inner child. This is a coast-to-coast celebration of the most imaginative, unforgettable theme restaurants in America, because growing up may not be optional, but having fun certainly is — and we are opting all in.
Alabama: The Hatter Cafe
The Hatter Cafe is an "Alice in Wonderland"–inspired tea shop, and definitely among the quirkiest cafes in the U.S. worth visiting. Think pure whimsy, from storybook chandeliers to walls covered with Alice-esque knickknacks. On the menu? Challah French toast, cheddar grit cakes, chicken and biscuits, and more. Who knew this fantasy "Wonderland" theme was such a match for Southern comfort food?
(256) 634-2018
4277 Alabama Highway 117, Mentone, AL 35984
Alaska: The Hangar on the Wharf
The wild frontier of Alaska offers the chance to enjoy a meal served with seaplanes on the side. Housed in a converted aircraft hangar on Juneau's Merchants Wharf, The Hangar on the Wharf fully embraces its aviation roots. The dining room features model airplanes overhead, while the menu has wild-caught Alaskan seafood, and a vast variety of beers.
(907) 586-5018
2 Marine Way, Ste 106, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona: Organ Stop Pizza
Invite an Arizonan to Organ Stop Pizza, and they might say the suggestion is "music to their ears." And it literally is, because this "pizza and pipes"-themed eatery revolves around the Mighty Wurlitzer, a theater organ with more than 6,000 pipes. Along with pizza slices and breadsticks, this place serves up live music, complete with lights, sound effects, and stellar showmanship.
(480) 813-5700
1149 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204
Arkansas: All Aboard Restaurant and Grill
You could say that All Aboard gives patrons something to "choo" on, with food arriving at tables via a model locomotive on suspended tracks. This railroad-themed restaurant fully commits to making the experience magical, and even presents conductor hats to the kids. (They might let you don one, too.) Burgers, salads, and other classics make up a menu fit for grown-ups and younger passengers alike.
Multiple locations
California: The Cauldron Spirits & Brews
A little dark, moody, and spookily spellbinding, The Cauldron Spirits & Brews feels like stepping off a broomstick, and stumbling straight into a witch's hideaway. As is the case at any proper lair, a coven-worthy cauldron can be found, as well as a Conservatory that literally glows with candlelight by night. French-inspired comfort food, and potion-like cocktails, will sustain you as you fully embrace your inner enchantress.
(714) 484-2733
8028 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620
Colorado: The Crypt
The Crypt is perfect for all the horror fans, punk rockers, and night owls out there seeking a worthy place to sip, and sup. Grim reapers, horror film nods, and heavy metal music is the vibe at this popular goth- and metal-themed bar, where even vegans will have their world rocked by a menu that caters to them — right alongside classic bar fare, of course.
(720) 542-9543
1618 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Connecticut: East Side Restaurant
A trip to Europe not in the budget? East Side Restaurant will transport you to a German beer hall, complete with servers in traditional attire, and a sweeping (painted) view of Heidelberg. The scene feels nearly like the real thing (just go with it), and the menu serves classic German fare like wurst, spaetzle, and plenty of beer. Oktoberfest's got nothin' on East Side.
(860) 223-1188
131 Dwight St, New Britain, CT 06051
Delaware: Jessop's Tavern & Colonial Restaurant
A trip to Jessop's Tavern feels like traveling back to the 1700s. Tucked inside a 300-year-old building, this colonial-themed restaurant leans into the schtick with period-dressed staff, and historically-inspired decor. The menu, inspired by what early English and Dutch settlers ate, stars a popular shepherd's pie. This is among the most convincing historical dining experiences you'll find in Delaware.
(302) 322-6111
114 Delaware St, New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Linger Lodge
Linger Lodge takes the phrase "keep it weird," and runs with it. Think of a snapshot of Old Florida, but in technicolor. Since 1945, the riverside, fishing camp-themed find features taxidermy-covered walls, and a menu that tempts more adventurous eaters with river platters full of alligator bites, and frog legs. Too scared to go for the gator? A tasty salad has your name on it, too.
(941) 755-2757
7116 85th St Court East, Bradenton, FL 34202
Georgia: The Consulate
The Consulate turns dining out into an international affair. Styled to mimic a glamorous embassy, the globally themed restaurant rotates its "Visa Menu" every 90 days to spotlight a different country's delicious, and exotic-to-us, cuisine (though a few of the most beloved dishes remain available, too.) One visit might land you in South Africa, another in Thailand, each trip complete with cocktails, and music to match.
(404) 254-5760
10 10th St NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30309
Hawaii: Skull & Crown Trading Co.
Skull & Crown Trading Co. puts a dark, daring spin on traditional Tiki culture, and we're not mad at it. Set in Honolulu's Chinatown, the edgy bar blends macabre decor with carefully crafted cocktails, and a food program that far exceeds expectations. Skull & Crown is known for expertly elevating comfort-driven dishes using local ingredients, and it regularly rotates plates to keep things fresh.
(808) 372-0620
62 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Ten/6
A visit to Ten/6 feels like tumbling into a fairy tale — or down a rabbit hole, rather — complete with a chaotic infusion of magical Mad Hattery. Inspired by "Alice in Wonderland," this whimsical brunch spot transforms a collection of curated treasures into a storybook escape. The sustenance for this journey? Think Cajun-Creole–inspired bites so yummy they earned Ten/6 a spot among OpenTable's Top 100 Brunch Restaurants. And no, they won't shrink you.
(208) 626-6106
1705 N Government Way, Ste 101, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Illinois: The Junction Diner
At The Junction Diner, trains aren't just decor. These choo choos are literally there to serve you. Model trains weave through the dining space to deliver food while kids keep busy (and blissful) just taking it all in. Designed by parents for families, this spot nails it, offering a playful, and practical, place to get your grub on with kiddos in tow. There's even a dedicated kids' menu.
(708) 771-5276
7401 Madison St, Forest Park, IL 60130
Indiana: Tyler's Tender Railroad Restaurant
For those looking for a place to keep tots entertained, and fed, enter Tyler's Tender. A nonstop sensory adventure, this railroad-themed family restaurant has model trains circling the dining room, and even bringing the meals; interactive options like ride-on locomotives, and an arcade; and a train display. Add a kid-approved menu of burgers, mac and cheese, and fries, and you've got a place engineered for joy.
(219) 322-5590
350 E U.S. Hwy 30, Schererville, IN 46375
Iowa: Zombie Burger + Drink Lab
Zombie Burger isn't scared of an apocalypse; it embraces it. The "post-apocalyptic chic" dining space is filled with murals, mannequins, and horror-inspired art, and it's known for serving huge burgers, and creative shakes with zombie-themed names. Mac-and-cheese buns, burgers topped with peanut butter, and spiked milkshakes feel straight from the most creative (dark) corners of the undead imagination.
(515) 244-9292
300 E Grand Ave, Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Fritz's Railroad Restaurant
Fritz's is the most unique restaurant in Kansas, with two original locations in-state, plus a rogue outlier in Missouri. The longtime favorite has been delighting diners since the 1950s. Orders are phoned directly to the kitchen, then delivered by model trains running along tracks suspended overhead. Somehow (we don't make the rules) the burgers, fries, and shakes taste better when whistles, and rails, are part of the recipe.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: My Old Kentucky Dinner Train
My Old Kentucky Dinner Train isn't just a train-themed restaurant, it's an actual train, and (get this) it moves. You're invited to come along for the ride, dinner included, departing from Bardstown's historic Limestone Depot. From there, the restaurant carries guests through the rolling countryside, in restored vintage dining cars. Each excursion features a multi-course gourmet meal. Reservations are required.
(502) 276-3018
602 N 3rd St, Bardstown, KY 40004
Louisiana: The Carousel Bar & Lounge
No place captures New Orleans' magic like this. Open since 1949, in the lavish Hotel Monteleone, The Carousel Bar slowly rotates guests around its gleaming fairytale counter every 15 minutes as they enjoy classic cocktails, and elegant small plates. The old-school setting makes every glamorous seat feel more special — to those lucky enough to snag one, that is.
(504) 681-4444
214 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Timber Kitchen & Bar
Timber Kitchen & Bar celebrates its state's forestry roots without turning into a caricature. While a Paul Bunyan statue does mark the entrance (you gotta have some kitsch), the inside feels like a modern lodge, with wood tones, a fireplace, and flannel details woven throughout. The menu showcases burgers, seafood, vegetarian dishes, and desserts like the best cheesecake in Maine.
(207) 433-0844
22 Bass Park Blvd, Bangor, ME 04401
Maryland: Annabel Lee Tavern
Annabel Lee Tavern is all about some Edgar Allan Poe. Nestled in a (thankfully not crumbling) brick abode, it features raven-dappled decor, great food, and a generous helping of literary melancholy. Set right on Poe's old Baltimore stomping grounds, the tavern nods to its moody muse with equally broody vibes. It's a dining dream (or divine horror) for literature lovers, especially.
(443) 869-2370
601 S Clinton St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Fancy That
True to its name, Fancy That is a fabulously fancy tea room devoted to all things inspired by Marie Antoinette, and Victorian England. Visitors of this Walpole treasure can expect traditional tea service complete with dainty, pink teapots; tiered towers of yummy, seasonal fare; and a true fairytale feel. Reservations include a 90-minute tea party for ages 12 and up that earns rave reviews.
(508) 631-3953
272 Main St, Walpole, MA 02081
Michigan: The Comet Classic Diner & Creamery
The Comet Classic Diner & Creamery in a restored 1950s streamline diner somehow feels frozen in time, yet also warm, and cozy. It's got old-school booths, counter seating, classic soda fountain feels, and a menu full of nostalgic finds like burgers, fries, and thick milkshakes made the old-fashioned way. You may recognize this diner from its cameo in the Hollywood film, "Whip It."
instagram.com/cometclassicdiner
(989) 244-6216
11740 Gera Rd, Birch Run, MI 48415
Minnesota: The Mad Hatter Tea House
Housed within the second-oldest home in Anoka County, The Mad Hatter Tea House deals in whimsy with its Alice-inspired tea services, themed high teas, and true storybook setting. Guests can revel in a formal (reservation-only) tea experience, or opt to pop into the more casual Rabbit Hole Tea Cafe for pastries, sandwiches, and drinks on-the-go.
(763) 422-4160
1632 Ferry St, Anoka, MN 55303
Mississippi: The Garage at Cash Alley
The Garage at Cash Alley occupies a former service station that keeps those origins charmingly obvious. Roll-up doors open the space right up to the downtown area, while the interior gives undeniable 1970s garage energy. As for the menu, customers can look forward to enjoying creative takes on comfort food, including fun finds like fried bologna sandwiches, and homemade moon pies.
(228) 215-1988
1025 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Missouri: The Fountain on Locust
If you're a fan of Art Deco, The Fountain on Locust — a themed ice cream parlor and restaurant with hand-painted interiors — is your dream come true, serving gourmet sundaes, and adult dessert drinks (it's known for inventing the ice cream martini) alongside scratch-made cafe fare. Located in St. Louis' Grand Center Arts District, the locale is a work of art in itself.
(314) 535-7800
3037 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103
Montana: Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Den
Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Den is Montana's first fully immersive pirate- and medieval-themed pub, and to say that it's fully committed to the bit would be an understatement. Here, guests dine on turkey legs in themed "realms," including a great hall, and a pirate tavern, while staff regularly appear bedecked in full costume. Cosplay is actively encouraged, so don your doublets, landlubbers.
(406) 601-1180
2601 Minnesota Ave, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Edge of the Universe
Omaha's iconic rotating-theme cafe, the Edge of the Universe, is set up to ensure things never go stale. The decor, the menu, and even the drinks change every few months, with each shift bringing a brand-new creative concept, brought to life in collaboration with a local artist. In this way, the space operates more like a living installation than a run-of-the-mill restaurant.
(402) 990-6064
6070 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104
Nevada: The Underground Speakeasy & Distillery
Hidden beneath the Mob Museum, The Underground Speakeasy & Distillery delivers an authentic Prohibition-era experience, right down to the daily password required to gain entry. Guests are met with brick-lined walls, vintage artifacts, live jazz, and other flapper-era details like a working moonshine distillery. The staff also follows suit, staying firmly in character, while the cocktails are stiff, and stealthy.
themobmuseum.org/exhibit/the-speakeasy
(702) 229-2734
300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
New Hampshire: Camp
"This one time, at band camp ...." The cheeky "American Pie" reference highlights our fond memories of childhood camp experiences. Camp restaurant recreates the feeling, thankfully without the bunk beds, bug spray ... or flutes. Rustic wood interiors, playful signage, and lakeside proximity complete the charade, while the menu at this "mess hall" leans more lobster corn dog than Sloppy Joe.
(603) 279-3003
298 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, NH 03253
New Jersey: Destination Dogs
Destination Dogs turns the humdrum hot dog into a globetrotting adventure with a menu that nods to every corner of the world. Sausages inspired by international flavors are topped with everything from tzatziki to chimichurri. Adventurous eaters can tackle out-of-the-ordinary meats, like alligator or duck, while those who prefer to play it safe can do so. Either way, this place will take your taste buds on a trip.
(732) 993-1016
101 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
New Mexico: Vernon's Speakeasy
Vernon's Speakeasy fully commits to its Prohibition-era theme, starting at the password-protected entrance hidden behind a bookcase. There, guests are greeted by a no-nonsense doorman who ushers them into a dim, jazz-filled steakhouse serving the best filet mignon in New Mexico. With craft cocktails, and a strict adherence to the motif, this place reminds us why we love the best speakeasy bars.
(505) 341-0831
6855 4th St. NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107
New York: Trailer Park Lounge
Trailer Park Lounge has been cheekily lowering Chelsea's social standards since 2000. Its interior nods to all things low-brow with wall-to-wall Americana: neon beer signs, bowling pin lamps, Elvis photos, vintage gas pumps, etc. The roadhouse-meets-diner menu sticks to comfort food classics like burgers, chili, tater tots, and margarita pitchers. It's intentionally trashy, proudly ironic, and so NYC (or Staten Island?)
(917) 261-2777
271 West 23rd St, NY, NY 10011
North Carolina: Lancaster's BBQ
The racing theme at Lancaster's BBQ embraces its NASCAR roots in and around Mooresville, otherwise known as "Race City, USA." Racing memorabilia covers nearly every surface, and one location famously features a bus parked right in the dining room. The theme never overshadows the food, though, because the Eastern-style barbecue — including ribs, and classic sides — refuse to be outshone.
(704)-663-5807
515 Rinehardt Rd, Mooresville, NC 28115
North Dakota: Marge's Diner
Marge's Diner takes Midwestern kitsch, and cranks the volume up to an irreverent roar. The theme was loosely inspired by Marge Gunderson, the cop in "Fargo" (the film, not the city) but also every stereotypical "Marge." The space is a 1970s time capsule, and the menu a celebration of hot dish culture. It's a heck of a spread, dontcha know.
(701) 526-0149
220 N Broadway Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: The Bourbon Street Barrel Room
The Bourbon Street Barrel Room brings the Big Easy to Cleveland via Mardi Gras beads, gas lamps, wrought iron, and a menu of Creole classics like gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp and grits, and beignets. The space is lively, and built to be communal, with bars on both levels. But it's the brunch that draws serious praise.
(216) 298-4400
2393 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Curveball Kitchen
Curveball Kitchen serves ballpark food, and interactive baseball simulations, at the OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. The menu sticks to game day classics like huge hot dogs, corn dogs, and more. But the real appeal is eating between swings, as guests can virtually play everything from T-ball to home run derby. Batter up!
(572) 213-4276
655 First Americans Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73129
Oregon: Beez Holgate Station
Beez Holgate Station doesn't just nod to Betty Boop; it headbangs. The cartoon icon appears everywhere, from the walls to the ceiling, decorating a diner that feels straight out of the 1930s. Add some old-school comfort food, like burgers and shakes, and you've got a veritable feast of Betty Boop energy. This themed diner is loved by us, but not nobody else but us.
(503) 234-0554
4507 SE 27th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Monster Vegan
Monster Vegan turns plant-based dining into a campy horror. Neon monsters, retro B-movie aesthetics, and a playfully macabre mood haunt every nook and cranny of the jarring Philly joint. On the menu is indulgent vegan comfort food like burgers, "wings", fries, and cocktails. It's immersive without being (too) scary, and just the right amount of cheesy (but not in a dairy way).
(215) 790-9494
1229 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Ogie's Trailer Park
Ogie's Trailer Park recreates a retro campground for diners complete with picnic tables, plenty of kitsch, a patio tiki bar, and food from Granny Boo's Kitchen. The menu stays on theme with burgers, grilled cheese, and the restaurant's famed tots. Its playful, intentionally weird vibe is perfect for those who prefer their five-star service with a side of pink flamingo lawn ornaments.
(401) 383-8200
1155 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: Cafe Old Vienna
With its chalet-style interior, live accordion music, and authentic menu, Cafe Old Vienna nails the Austrian-German theme. Escape to an Alpine lodge, and sup on schnitzel in every form imaginable, as well as sausages, spätzle, and some serious desserts. And about those desserts, the display case alone is said to be worth the visit. Try the Sachertorte that locals swear rivals (actual) Vienna's.
(843) 946-6252
1604 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
South Dakota: Old Style Saloon No. 10
Old Style Saloon No. 10 is less a theme restaurant, and more a living museum. This historic Deadwood landmark famously houses Wild Bill Hickok's "death chair," and stages daily reenactments of his final poker game. The onsite saloon bar has a massive collection of 400 whiskeys, live music, and frontier artifacts. Upstairs, the Deadwood Social Club serves Italian-influenced steakhouse fare fit for a cowboy.
(800) 952-9398
657 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Tennessee - The Beauty Shop
Once an actual hair salon, the Beauty Shop is now a restaurant serving patrons in a setting bedecked with hooded hair dryers, and vintage salon sinks. While the retro beauty parlor theme is masterfully created through cheeky humor, the food is taken seriously. The menu showcases seasonal, inventive dishes that reflect the Beauty Shop's enduring sense of style.
(901) 272-7111
966 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104
Texas: Betelgeuse Betelgeuse
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse somehow embraces Houston's space-obsessed culture, while also nodding to the afterlife themes in "Beetlejuice," without becoming a gimmicky mess. With extraterrestrial art, sci-fi memorabilia, and mannequins in the windows, the vibe is indeed off-kilter. But it's a fun weird, and the menu is scarily impressive, showcasing "ironclad" pizzas, and creative cocktails. Fans are so possessed by the pizza, and the place, they are dying to go back.
Various locations
Utah: Burgertory SLC
Burgertory looks like your fave horror flick come to life. Come for the spine-chilling concept, stay for the gore-met fare — if you dare. Amid the vintage slasher posters, dim lighting, and puns so gosh-awful you can't help but guffaw, diners sink their teeth into massive, meaty burgers, all served with Burgatory's signature Stake Freights or Omen Rings.
(385) 229-4074
3197 S. Redwood Rd. Suite 9, West Valley City, UT 84119
Vermont: Casey's Caboose
Housed inside a 35-ton railroad car, Casey's Caboose has been delighting diners since 1981. Thrilled to choo-choo (or chew-chew) their way through a delightful meal, Vermonters climb aboard the train-themed restaurant for steaks, seafood, burgers, and more. Guests can sit by the windows framing mountain views, or in the bonafide observation deck, to enjoy a first-class meal with all the bells and whistles.
(802) 422-3795
1930 Killington Rd, Killington, VT 05751
Virginia: The Conche
Chocolate lovers might need to sit down for this one. At The Conche, chocolate isn't just for sweets; it's woven like a delicious cocoa thread throughout the entire meal. A multi-course tasting menu may feature short ribs braised in chocolate-infused Burgundy, scallops encrusted in cocoa nibs, or a Caesar salad with cocoa-infused cured egg yolk — all before dessert.
(703) 779-1800
1605 Village Market Blvd. SE, Leesburg, VA 20175
Washington: Little Jerry's
Little Jerry's is a "Seinfeld"-themed diner that takes its concept, and runs with it. The sitcom may be about nothing, but this diner is giving everything: Episodes playing on a loop, and walls packed with memorabilia, inside jokes, and signed photos. The menu, meanwhile, is filled with almost more "Seinfeld" references than you can stomach, including marble rye — and, yes, soup for you.
(253) 474-2435
8233 S Park Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408
West Virginia: Hillbilly Hot Dogs
Hillbilly Hot Dogs is an iconic West Virginia restaurant, and a roadside spectacle worth savoring. The themed pit stop has graffiti-covered buildings, dining rooms inside old school buses, a kissing booth, and even a mini wedding chapel. The menu matches the irreverent vibe with specialty hot dogs like the infamous Homewrecker, a 15-inch, one-pound hot dog beneath a staggering two pounds of toppings.
(304) 762-2458
7660 Ohio River Rd, Lesage, WV 2553
Wisconsin: Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik
When it comes to Swedish restaurants, Al Johnson's is the GOAT ... or, at least, it has goats. Yes, this place has a sod roof with live goats actually grazing on top of it. Inside, the menu is authentically Scandinavian, filled with mouthwatering fare like legendary Swedish pancakes, Swedish meatballs, and more.
(920) 854-2626
10698 N. Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay, WI 54234
Wyoming: Little Shop of Burgers
In a state known for steakhouses, Little Shop of Burgers bucks tradition. Inspired by the movie "Little Shop of Horrors," this burger joint is packed with horror posters, and ghoulish decor. The menu items are playful, the vibe is cheekily macabre, and the burgers are elite. Try it once, and you'll surely agree that Little Shop of Burgers is so good, it's scary.
(307) 234-3472
1040 N Center St, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
Our research led us to many conclusions, chief among them being that we all seem to love a good themed restaurant. To find the best in every state, we went straight to the source (that world wide web) and got to tracking. From enthusiastic online chatter to viral social posts, and even glowing community recommendations, and local news coverage, we clocked the spots that drew the most attention, and praise. Then we brought them here to you.