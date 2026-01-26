The Best Theme Restaurants From Every State

We all love a good theme. We grew up playing dress-up, donning superhero capes, staging imaginary quests, and turning the living room into an entirely different world. Ah, those were the days. But you know what? Just because we are adults who pay taxes now doesn't mean that part of us disappeared. So, when we find a place where we can do all of that as adults, and eat incredible food while we're at it? Sign. Us. Up.

Luckily, in pockets and hidden corners all across the country, theme restaurants are keeping our sense of wonder and playfulness very much alive. These eateries aren't just places to grab a quick bite to satisfy your appetite. These are dining establishments that transport us entirely away. Whether that destination is another era or another universe entirely, theme restaurants allow us to step into a realm where, even just for a meal or cocktail moment, the regular world melts away. With over-the-top decor or immersive storytelling or (yes, occasionally) a little costumery, these spots issue an official invitation for customers to come away, and play.

We set out on a mission to discover the best theme restaurant in every state, so grab your sense of adventure, and maybe your inner child. This is a coast-to-coast celebration of the most imaginative, unforgettable theme restaurants in America, because growing up may not be optional, but having fun certainly is — and we are opting all in.