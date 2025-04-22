The Iconic West Virginia Restaurant Where You Can Grab A Gourmet Weenie And Get Hitched
When you arrive at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, West Virginia, you'll notice quite a lot of things. For one, across the road, and over a railroad track and a thin stretch of woods, sits the beautiful Ohio River. You also can't miss the ginormous chili dog sculpture out front, and the eclectic mix of flea market treasures — or what Guy Fieri called "every yard sale item in the world" on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." And you might even notice a bride and groom enjoying a post-wedding hot dog at one of the outdoor picnic tables; They likely just got hitched on site.
For some, Hillbilly Hotdogs might overwhelm the senses, but for many, it is a beloved stop on the way from here to there; a road-trip destination for out-of-staters who have seen the eatery on one of many media outlets; and engaged couples. It doesn't hurt that the place turns out excellent, creative hot dogs and other casual fare, too. Sonny and Sharie Knight (How cute is that?) started their hot dog-slinging business in 1999 out of a 12 x 16-foot wooden hot dog stand, which morphed into a vast collection of structures that have a casual, "thrown together" feel. This includes two restored school buses which offer additional seating, and a rustic wedding chapel that looks like it could be a prop on Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride, as humble as it appears. But, you can't beat the Weenie Weddin' rate: It's $75 to say your vows on site and $35 to renew them.
Of course, the main business is food, and Hillbilly Hotdogs certainly has something for everyone — with any size appetite.
Giant hot dogs, big burgers, and vegan fare
Anyone who's been to Hillbilly Hotdogs is probably going to talk about the items that receive a lot of attention: The HomeWrecker and the WidowMaker. The former is a 15-inch behemoth, with a one-pound hot dog covered in two pounds of jalapeños, peppers, onions, nacho cheese, chili, mustard, slaw, shredded cheese, and more. Guests who finish one under 12 minutes get a free T-shirt. The WidowMaker is double the size at 30 inches long and costs a little under $40. It's perfect for guests of your Hillbilly Hotdog wedding reception (It serves 10 to 12 people).
Rest assured, there are plenty of delicious options for those who don't have the appetite of a grizzly bear. The original deep-fried Hillbilly Dog (Deep-frying creates crispy skin on your hot dog) comes with house-made chili sauce, mustard and onions; the Pizza Dog is topped with pizza sauce, fried pepperoni, and cheese; and the Pine-Appalachian Dog comes with barbecue sauce, country ham (not city ham), cheese, and crushed pineapple. Fried food is the name of the game when it comes to sides, which include onion rings and french fries, along with fried zucchini, mushrooms, pickles, and cauliflower. There are also burgers, nostalgic fried bologna sandwiches, chicken dogs and burgers, plus vegan weenies and plant-based burgers.
West Virginia, otherwise known for its stunning mountains, waterfalls, forests, and coal mining history can proudly add "destination hot dogs" to its list of must-dos. Co-founder Sonny Knight died in 2021, but his legacy lives on through his wife Sharie Knight and the legions of fans who turned the unassuming hot dog into a major conversation topic.