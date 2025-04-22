The Iconic West Virginia Restaurant Where You Can Grab A Gourmet Weenie And Get Hitched

When you arrive at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, West Virginia, you'll notice quite a lot of things. For one, across the road, and over a railroad track and a thin stretch of woods, sits the beautiful Ohio River. You also can't miss the ginormous chili dog sculpture out front, and the eclectic mix of flea market treasures — or what Guy Fieri called "every yard sale item in the world" on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." And you might even notice a bride and groom enjoying a post-wedding hot dog at one of the outdoor picnic tables; They likely just got hitched on site.

For some, Hillbilly Hotdogs might overwhelm the senses, but for many, it is a beloved stop on the way from here to there; a road-trip destination for out-of-staters who have seen the eatery on one of many media outlets; and engaged couples. It doesn't hurt that the place turns out excellent, creative hot dogs and other casual fare, too. Sonny and Sharie Knight (How cute is that?) started their hot dog-slinging business in 1999 out of a 12 x 16-foot wooden hot dog stand, which morphed into a vast collection of structures that have a casual, "thrown together" feel. This includes two restored school buses which offer additional seating, and a rustic wedding chapel that looks like it could be a prop on Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride, as humble as it appears. But, you can't beat the Weenie Weddin' rate: It's $75 to say your vows on site and $35 to renew them.

Of course, the main business is food, and Hillbilly Hotdogs certainly has something for everyone — with any size appetite.