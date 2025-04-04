The Unique Kansas Restaurant That Delivers Food By An Overhead Train

Although restaurants have largely bounced back from the pandemic, there are some concerns about the ways the dining experience has been diminished, whether by an increased focus on takeout and delivery or by the increasing loudness of dining rooms across America. This may be a cause for some hand-wringing and soul-searching on the part of restaurateurs, so they would do well to listen to our suggestions. Chief among them: Have you considered having diners' meals delivered to their table via choo choo train? We can't think of a single restaurant which wouldn't be vastly improved by the addition of train delivery, up to and including expensive, Michelin-starred eateries. (If "The Bear" had train delivery, the show would just be about a bunch of well-adjusted people having a great time.) In short: be more like Fritz's Railroad Restaurant of Kansas City, Kansas.

Fritz's menu consists of typical American food, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken sandwiches. Their specialty is hamburgers served with grilled onions, not unlike the onion burgers of nearby Oklahoma. But it's the delivery system that really makes the restaurant notable: Each dish is loaded into a train which runs overhead on a special track, lowering the meal down to the person who ordered it. As you can imagine, the kids love it, but it can be appreciated by just about anyone with an appreciation for engineering and/or a good old-fashioned train.