If You Make This Request At A Mexican Restaurant Don't Expect A Good Meal

Whether you prefer crispy chilaquiles, generously stuffed tortas, or one of the many must-try burrito styles, it's easy to find great Mexican food in the United States. America is filled with amazing eateries (and a few bad Mexican chains). However, even if you're at the best Mexican restaurant in your state, there's one practically surefire way to sabotage a delightful meal: asking for the chiles to be removed from a dish. According to David Stadtmiller, senior director of food and beverage for Dallas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, requesting a traditionally chile-laden dish sans the flavor-packed peppers isn't just blasphemous; it also will almost definitely lead to a subpar dining experience.

"Chiles aren't just about heat," Stadtmiller explained. "They contribute smokiness, earthiness, sweetness, and complexity." There's a whole world of chiles with a wide range of flavor profiles and spice levels. From smoky-sweet anchos to tangy, grassy jalapeños, peppers play a fundamental role in many must-try Mexican staples. "Removing them from a dish that's built around those flavors can change the experience entirely," Stadtmiller emphasized (and almost definitely not in a positive way).