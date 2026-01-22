If You Make This Request At A Mexican Restaurant Don't Expect A Good Meal
Whether you prefer crispy chilaquiles, generously stuffed tortas, or one of the many must-try burrito styles, it's easy to find great Mexican food in the United States. America is filled with amazing eateries (and a few bad Mexican chains). However, even if you're at the best Mexican restaurant in your state, there's one practically surefire way to sabotage a delightful meal: asking for the chiles to be removed from a dish. According to David Stadtmiller, senior director of food and beverage for Dallas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, requesting a traditionally chile-laden dish sans the flavor-packed peppers isn't just blasphemous; it also will almost definitely lead to a subpar dining experience.
"Chiles aren't just about heat," Stadtmiller explained. "They contribute smokiness, earthiness, sweetness, and complexity." There's a whole world of chiles with a wide range of flavor profiles and spice levels. From smoky-sweet anchos to tangy, grassy jalapeños, peppers play a fundamental role in many must-try Mexican staples. "Removing them from a dish that's built around those flavors can change the experience entirely," Stadtmiller emphasized (and almost definitely not in a positive way).
How to order non-spicy food at a Mexican restaurant
Luckily for those who haven't yet learned to love spicy food, it's totally possible to enjoy a delectable and flavor-packed meal at a Mexican restaurant without the heat — you just have to know how to order. "There are many traditional Mexican dishes that aren't spicy at all," David Stadtmiller told The Takeout. "It's less about avoiding chiles altogether and more about choosing dishes where they aren't central to the recipe."
If you want to enjoy an authentic dining experience at a Mexican restaurant sans super-spicy chiles, tasty options abound. "Enchiladas, many tacos, rice-based dishes, and a wide range of appetizers can deliver authentic flavors without intense heat," Stadtmiller advised. If you're unsure, don't be afraid to seek professional advice. "Asking your server which dishes focus more on richness or acidity rather than spice is usually the best approach," he recommended. Whether you're a die-hard spicy chile lover or prefer your Mexican cuisine on the milder side, make sure to avoid these Mexican restaurant faux pas.