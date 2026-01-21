The Herb Lidia Bastianich Uses To Seriously Level Up Her Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo is one of those decadent, simple pleasures, and the most traditional version of the sauce is made with just three ingredients: parmesan cheese, butter, and pasta water. After the dish made its way from 1920s Rome, Italy, to the United States, heavy cream became a common addition. The dairy easily creates a creamy sauce without the hassle of making a finicky emulsion of melted cheese, fat, and water. Chef Lidia Bastianich's herbaceous take on the classic dish is inspired by the stateside interpretation and is fittingly featured in her book "Lidia's Italy in America."
Bastianich's fettuccine Alfredo includes fresh sage, an intensely aromatic and vaguely peppery woody herb that is both citrus-fresh and deeply earthy. It's a strong flavor, but the heavy cream (or half and half), butter, and salty Grana Padano cheese mellow out the herb, lifting an otherwise very rich dish. Like in Drew Barrymore's fall-inspired brown butter pasta, "Sage and butter are a marriage made in heaven," said Bastianich (via Lidia's Italy). The nutty butter and piney sage work perfectly together.
To impart the right amount of sage into the Alfredo sauce, Bastianich gently simmers sage leaves in a mixture of cream, butter, pasta water, and grated cheese while the pasta is cooking. Because it's a boldly flavored herb, she uses just 10 leaves for a portion of sauce meant for 1 pound of cooked fettuccine.
What to pair with sage fettuccine Alfredo
Lidia Bastianich's sage fettuccine Alfredo is delectable on its own, but you can also make some thoughtful pairings. The trick is to resist the temptation to go overboard with extra ingredients so that you can maintain the simplicity that makes this dish so craveable. A simple protein, like a seared, sliced chicken breast or salmon fillet, is a good place to start. A sprinkle of crispy bacon, pancetta, or prosciutto is also a welcome addition.
For a satisfying vegetarian meal, opt for roasted vegetables. Sweet winter squash, chunks of cooked pumpkin, meaty mushrooms, or coins of zucchini are all good choices. You can also fold in some caramelized onions or wilted spinach.
A full-bodied, aromatic white wine is an excellent pairing — try a viognier, chardonnay, or chenin blanc. A light, peppery red wine, like a cinsault, or a full-bodied, dry, mourvèdre rosé are delightful options, too.