The Herb Lidia Bastianich Uses To Seriously Level Up Her Fettuccine Alfredo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fettuccine Alfredo is one of those decadent, simple pleasures, and the most traditional version of the sauce is made with just three ingredients: parmesan cheese, butter, and pasta water. After the dish made its way from 1920s Rome, Italy, to the United States, heavy cream became a common addition. The dairy easily creates a creamy sauce without the hassle of making a finicky emulsion of melted cheese, fat, and water. Chef Lidia Bastianich's herbaceous take on the classic dish is inspired by the stateside interpretation and is fittingly featured in her book "Lidia's Italy in America."

Bastianich's fettuccine Alfredo includes fresh sage, an intensely aromatic and vaguely peppery woody herb that is both citrus-fresh and deeply earthy. It's a strong flavor, but the heavy cream (or half and half), butter, and salty Grana Padano cheese mellow out the herb, lifting an otherwise very rich dish. Like in Drew Barrymore's fall-inspired brown butter pasta, "Sage and butter are a marriage made in heaven," said Bastianich (via Lidia's Italy). The nutty butter and piney sage work perfectly together.

To impart the right amount of sage into the Alfredo sauce, Bastianich gently simmers sage leaves in a mixture of cream, butter, pasta water, and grated cheese while the pasta is cooking. Because it's a boldly flavored herb, she uses just 10 leaves for a portion of sauce meant for 1 pound of cooked fettuccine.