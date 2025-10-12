12 Mistakes You're Making When Cooking With Pumpkin, According To Chefs

Once September hits, it seems like pumpkin is absolutely everywhere. The pumpkin spice latte has already appeared on the Starbucks menu, usually making its debut in late August, and brands roll out a bevy of pumpkin-flavored products. Pumpkin spice has taken over the world thanks to factors such as its strong connection to the holiday season (versus apples' lackluster showing) and its nostalgic appeal — and we're just along for the ride. Even if you only stop by a single store, you'll find pumpkin shoved into all manner of food, from pumpkin samosas and honey roasted pumpkin ravioli to butternut squash mac & cheese bites and pumpkin butternut squash bisque.

You're probably starting to incorporate pumpkin into your own cooking and baking projects, as well. However, while you may think that cooking with pumpkin is just as easy as picking out a solid-looking gourd from the cardboard bin at the grocery store, or otherwise picking up a good brand of canned pumpkin purée, think again.

We spoke with a handful of chefs to get their insights on the top mistakes that home cooks make when cooking with pumpkin. Turns out, you could be committing some major pumpkin faux pas before you even leave the store.