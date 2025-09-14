The Ultimate Ranking Of Canned Pumpkin Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one ingredient that captures the spirit of fall, it's pumpkin. From spiced quick breads and velvety pies to rich filled pastas and soul-warming stews, pumpkin is the gateway flavor to seasonal bliss. Thankfully, we don't have to spend hours in the kitchen roasting and peeling jack-o'-lanterns to make pumpkin purée from scratch. Canned pumpkin offers an advantageous shortcut for all kinds of cozy recipes, savory to sweet. Want to re-create the foamy delight of a Starbucks-style PSL at home? It all begins with a can of 100% pumpkin purée.

Some go so far to argue that store-bought pumpkin purée is just as good — or even better — than homemade. That's a yearly debate we won't attempt to settle. Instead, we'll compare pumpkins to pumpkins by putting 10 popular brands to a straight-up, side-by-side taste test. Conventional versus organic. Store brand versus name brand. No sugar, spice, or anything nice added. Which can delivered the best balance of color, taste, texture, and price for autumn feasts and everyday treats? In this ranking of worst to best, one great pumpkin emerged from the patch.