Here's What To Do With All Those Leftover Pumpkin Guts

Walking through the grocery store during the fall season can feel like you're viewing the world through orange-colored glasses. Everything was once a myriad of vibrant, eye-catching colors, and as the -ber months arrive, the bags, boxes, and bottles all become orange-clad — because they've been pumpkin-fied.

Food companies are nifty in their creative ability to think of how they can get their products to adapt to the pumpkin spice movement. If they can, so can you. When you carve your jack-o-lanterns this season, don't toss those stringy pumpkin guts. There are numerous ways to turn those flavor-packed fibers into other means of imparting a pumpkin's gourd-y taste.

The method to get the most versatile use out of pumpkin guts is by blending it into a purée. The end product is similar to a typical canned pumpkin purée, and from there, you can add it to pumpkin-fy a wide array of dishes. Combine the purée with heavy cream, autumnal spices, and leftover pasta water to create a soothing, creamy pasta sauce. Mix the purée into salted butter, and add cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and granulated sugar to create a pumpkin spice butter (not to be confused with pumpkin butter, a spread that can give cocktails the fall treatment).