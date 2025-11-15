Drew Barrymore's Fall-Inspired Pasta Is Super Easy To Make

Drew Barrymore has a knack for making even the simplest recipes feel cozy, which might be why her brown butter sage pasta is having a real moment. In a segment on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the former child star cooked the dish alongside fellow actor Brooke Shields, demonstrating in the process how even a sauce made with just butter and sage can transform into something special. The technique relies on letting the butter brown gently until it develops a nutty, toasty aroma — a trick every home cook should master, whether you're tossing it with pasta or using it in baking.

If you've never browned butter before, don't panic, there's an easy guide on how to make brown butter that will walk you through it. Combined with sage, the result is a delicious two-ingredient sauce that tastes far more complex than the effort it requires, much like this classic sage butter sauce. Naturally, Barrymore's recipe also fits perfectly into the category of best fall recipes: The kind of food that feels indulgent but doesn't keep you tied to the stove.