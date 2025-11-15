Drew Barrymore's Fall-Inspired Pasta Is Super Easy To Make
Drew Barrymore has a knack for making even the simplest recipes feel cozy, which might be why her brown butter sage pasta is having a real moment. In a segment on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the former child star cooked the dish alongside fellow actor Brooke Shields, demonstrating in the process how even a sauce made with just butter and sage can transform into something special. The technique relies on letting the butter brown gently until it develops a nutty, toasty aroma — a trick every home cook should master, whether you're tossing it with pasta or using it in baking.
If you've never browned butter before, don't panic, there's an easy guide on how to make brown butter that will walk you through it. Combined with sage, the result is a delicious two-ingredient sauce that tastes far more complex than the effort it requires, much like this classic sage butter sauce. Naturally, Barrymore's recipe also fits perfectly into the category of best fall recipes: The kind of food that feels indulgent but doesn't keep you tied to the stove.
Why brown butter pasta belongs in your regular rotation
What makes Drew Barrymore's recipe stand out isn't just the celebrity factor; it's the reminder of how effective simple cooking can be — especially in the colder months, when our motivation is lower. Brown butter and sage is the sort of sauce that teaches restraint: A single herb, a pantry staple, and a technique that coaxes out deeper flavors. Unlike heavier, cream-based sauces, this one feels balanced, which is why versions of it appear on so many lists of pasta recipes that never get old. The sauce also leaves plenty of room for innovation and further improvisation.
Add a handful of toasted walnuts for crunch, swirl in roasted squash for extra fall flavor, or just keep it minimal like Barrymore does. It's adaptable enough to serve on a weeknight yet elegant enough for a dinner party. And for the "Never Been Kissed" star, who's no stranger to keeping things simple, with Barrymore naming Sonic as her favorite fast food chain, it's yet another example of how she mixes comfort and accessibility with a little touch of glamour. Cooking need not be complicated to feel celebratory. Sometimes, a stick of butter and a bundle of sage is all it takes.