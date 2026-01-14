Review: Cup Noodles Debuts 3 New Chicken Wing Flavors But There's Not Much To Get Excited About

Historically, January is the month that football fans love because of the playoffs leading up to the big event: The Super Bowl. That means we're prepping lots of Super Bowl snack and recipe ideas, one popular dish being buffalo wings. They're the type of grub that's kind of messy and requires napkins, moist towelettes, and, depending on how saucy, a bib. Nissin Cup Noodles knows the struggle is real and has created a few new Walmart-exclusive ramen noodle wing flavors: Spicy Buffalo with Ranch, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Parmesan.

According to Nissin, this wings trio will run you $1.18 per cup, and you can pre-order them starting on January 14. Direct online purchasing begins on January 21, with in-store availability later in the month.

The brand has created some questionable flavored soups in the past, like these Nissin Cup Noodles with caffeine or Cup Noodles limited-edition Thanksgiving-inspired flavors. So do the company's latest offerings make for a slurpable snack worthy of the Super Bowl? Let's find out.