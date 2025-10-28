One Of Cup Noodles' New Thanksgiving Flavors Might Actually Ruin Your Holiday

The pumpkin pie-flavored noodles had a bizarre smell to them that was wholly artificial — and the strangest part is that they didn't smell anything like pumpkin pie. I couldn't detect any of that typical warm spice you get from everyone's favorite Thanksgiving pastry, and instead, I just got a blast of what smelled like artificially sweetened zucchini mixed with a touch of pool water. It was almost plasticine in nature, like an actual scented toy, and extremely off-putting. The flavor was exactly how it smelled, but somehow worse because of the sucralose in it, which is a zero-calorie sugar substitute. What was even more absurd is that these noodles still contained a whopping 960 milligrams of sodium, or 42% of your recommended daily intake of salt.

I can easily say that these noodles are some of the worst things I've eaten this year. But in a strangely entertaining way. What's even more incredible is that the container suggests that you serve these noodles with whipped cream for the full experience. Would that have made them better? Probably not. I think what would have made them better is if I hadn't even eaten them at all. I'll say, be patient and wait for actual Thanksgiving to roll around — and if you really want that pumpkin pie that badly, Costco's pumpkin pie is back in the cooler. I can guarantee that won't taste or smell like a melted Barbie doll.