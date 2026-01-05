12 Popular Instant Ramen Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
Though some would argue — perhaps rightly so — that instant brick or cup ramen is but a pale comparison to its authentic restaurant counterpart, surprisingly, there can be some flavorful standouts in the "just add water" genre. Additionally, like hot dogs or peanut butter, they can be a budget-friendly shopping list item for those making a house payment that week or planning for a "struggle meal" in their upcoming week.
In most cases, instant ramen is only as good as its flavor packet. The broth is king. The trick is to follow the cooking directions, then let the finished product for about five minutes. That gives it time to cool down to a comfortable temperature and allows the noodles to soften and absorb the broth. If you're like me, you want your ramen to be almost buttery smooth.
A wide variety of instant ramen meals dominate the marketplace. For this list, I have ranked only chicken-flavored ramen from worst to best, based on factors like flavor and sodium content. Keep in mind that prices might vary depending on where you live.
12. Gefen Oriental Style Chicken Flavor Ramen Noodles
The packaging on this product labels itself as "oriental-style," which is an interesting description. The wrapper says it's a product of Singapore, and it comes with the familiar ramen brick and a flavor packet. It doesn't say when to add the "imitation" chicken powder, so I added it in with the noodles after the recommended boiling time. It probably didn't matter since it still turned out really bland.
The noodles are nice, but this isn't a satisfying experience. It does, however, make the perfect soup base to which you can add your own ingredients, like veggies or eggs. You can also add any other seasoning — except salt, since it already contains 1,337 milligrams of sodium. If you want a basic instant ramen meal, this will suffice. If you want to elevate it by chopping up some of your own greens and/or protein, it's a great bargain. Still, there are better options out there for just pennies more.
11. Nissin Foods Hot & Spicy Ramen Noodle Soup, Chicken Flavor
Nissin's Hot & Spicy Chicken Flavor ramen bowl will only set you back $1.38 (or your regional equivalent), and it's a great value for people who want a quick lunch. It's not a heavy meal, but it will warm your belly in more ways than one. It loses points for claiming to be chicken-flavored, but not allowing that taste to come through, instead leaving the chili sauce to do all the heavy lifting. More spicy than savory, your tongue might need a break afterward.
The noodles are mouthwatering and sticky, which allows more of the sauce to coat your taste buds. Just keep a glass of milk on hand if you're not used to eating at the lower end of the Scoville scale. The serving is a hefty 3.32 ounces, and the sodium content comes in at 1,300 milligrams.
10. Chef Woo Roasted Chicken Ramen Cup High Protein Noodles
The first thing you might notice with Chef Woo's Roasted Chicken Ramen Cup is the noodles; they are smaller and a lot curlier than other brands. The second thing is that this shape makes for a chunky, dense fork twist. The roasted chicken flavor is there, but it's so subtle you might want to add a dash of your own plant-based bouillon to this vegan-friendly meal. This broth contains no animal byproducts, and sadly, for meat eaters, it tastes like it. It's supposed to be a healthier alternative, but with 1,120 milligrams of sodium, that's hard to believe. The price is a reasonable $1.67 or your regional equivalent. This cup weighs in at 2.5 ounces.
For a value meal, Chef Woo has done a good job, especially for those who don't eat meat, but want a little something to curb their hangriness. Unfortunately, he'll have to work on that imitation chicken flavor to get the rest of us to enjoy it. Or, you can inject some flavor yourself by adding in things like coconut milk or other vegan-friendly ingredients.
9. Mings Chicken Ramen, Frozen Soup Boxed Meal
Why do things in the freezer section seem fancier than those that are shelf-stable? Perhaps with a bigger advertising budget and the face of a chef on the box, it speaks quality. In this case, that's only halfway true. Yes, the frozen vegetables and chicken in this ramen make it seem fresher, but it's the flavor that's the true test. The noodles obviously take up most of the real estate, but they are much larger than the average ramen noodle. Bok choy gives the dish its verdancy. The package shows a lot of big chicken chunks; my box had smaller pieces.
Be careful when microwaving this product, as the plastic covering can stick to itself after the first stir, and trying to separate it could burn you. It's an 8-ounce serving with 1,100 milligrams of sodium.
The chewy, thick noodles here are a lot bigger than the boiled water brands. The microwave doesn't ruin them or the mushroomy sauce. It's the chicken that makes this lose points. It isn't seasoned too much, and it has a gamey flavor and post-microwave texture. For $4.86, it's a pricey attempt at a gourmet struggle meal.
8. Tapatío Spicy Chicken Flavor Ramen Bowl
For hot sauce lovers, the Tapatío Spicy Chicken Flavor Ramen Bowl is the perfect way to satisfy both an empty stomach and a craving for spicy heat. There aren't many dehydrated vegetables in the soup kit, but the ones that are present don't soften, and the hard carrots might surprise you if you bite into one. This is a large bowl. It's a hearty serving and obviously very spicy. If you let the noodles sit in the hot water for longer than the three minutes instructed on the label, they will thicken and feel heavy enough to break your plastic fork.
The Tapitío is there, but that's about it. Any chicken flavoring is lost among the spice, so this becomes more of a red pepper experience than a chicken one. But if you like Tapatío, then put this at the top of your list. The bowl weighs in at 3.8 ounces with 1,120 milligrams of sodium, and costs $1.82 or your regional equivalent.
7. Ramen Express Chicken Flavor Ramen Noodles
Of the basic broth and ramen products, this one is slightly more flavorful. It has subtle hints of garlic and chives, which are the strongest flavors that come through. If you are one of those people who slurp their ramen, that aroma will permeate into your nose, and it's not unpleasant. Sadly, the fake chicken flavor leaves a slight brine-like aftertaste, but overall, this vegan-friendly meal is an okay snack. It yearns for customization, though. Just adding in an egg or leftover chicken might make this more of a meal. Even a pat of butter mixed into the noodles might be an improvement. One great thing about instant ramen kits is that even if they aren't that great, you can always make improvements by adding things that you already have in your fridge or pantry.
This 3-ounce serving contains 1,350 milligrams of sodium, which, like other brands perceived as healthier options, might not be good for the heart. This will cost you $1.38, or your regional equivalent.
6. Ramen Bistro Sichuan Garlic Chicken
Ramen Bistro seems like a fancy name for an instant ramen brand (it even calls this product a "gourmet soup"). As a rule of thumb, you shouldn't fall for clever advertising or color psychology. But in Cup Noodles Ramen Bistro, Sichuan Garlic Chicken, the attention-grabbing orange and black label might be worth the risk. Of all the noodles I tried, these were the best. They absorbed a lot of the water, locking in that spicy Sichuan flavor snap, which, even with three peppers on the label indicating the level of heat, was very pleasant. However, if you are not used to even the slightest amount of hot pepper, you might want to give this one a pass.
The chicken flavoring was inconsistent, with the spices at the forefront and the chicken barely there. There are a lot of dehydrated vegetables in this cup, including carrots and dried bok choy. It's not exactly as elegant as the label implies, but it definitely tries. This product costs $1.08 and is 3.1 ounces. Sodium weighs in at 1,070 milligrams.
5. Nongshim Bowl Noodles Spicy Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup Bowl
This is another offering in the spicy instant ramen category, and just like Nissin's Hot & Spicy version, the heat overpowers the chicken flavor quite a bit. It's slightly cheaper than Nissin's at $1.36, but has more sodium (1,500 milligrams), and only comes in at 3.03 ounces. Still, this was delicious, and that's mostly due to the noodles, which seem to get thicker the more they soak. The broth is watery even if you follow the directions; however, the delicious noodles make up for it, and the combination delivers a satisfying experience. You get the standard pack of seasoning, which will stick to the side of the bowl if you don't mix it frequently.
It's not as fiery in flavor as some others, but it does have a kick, so keep a glass of milk nearby to counteract the discomfort if it gets to be too much. Overall, this ramen bowl feels basic, but it will suffice if you are hankering for a warm belly and some comfort food.
4. Nissin Foods Top Ramen The Original Ramen Noodle Soup, Chicken Flavor
This might be the brick ramen you grew up with now in bowl form. It's a favorite for a reason. Kids also love this savory treat, whether it's in its soup form, served in a bowl, or raw and broken up in a sandwich bag. As a liquid meal, it has a familiar flavor: a salty broth with a chicken flavor that will stick to your taste buds. But don't worry, Nissin did away with its use of MSG almost 10 years ago.
The noodles are thin and stringy and get softer the more they soak, but they never break, even when twisted up into the tines of a heavy fork. The only complaint is that it's too watery, and the rich flavor of the broth barely sticks to the noodles, so you have to sip it intermittently between bites. This is a pantry classic that's been around for 67 years; it's basic, inexpensive, and delicious. The nostalgia factor is just an added bonus. The sodium content is 1,590 milligrams for a 3.42-ounce serving, and it costs $1.18 or your local equivalent.
3. Sapporo Ichiban Japanese Style Ramen Noodles in Chicken flavored-soup
Sapporo Ichiban Chicken Flavored Soup is the most aromatic of the instant noodles — people will smell this from another room when you prepare it. Its redolence comes from the tiny flavor packet after you add it to the water. And what a flavor it contains! It has garlic, leek chips, and turmeric; a tasty combination that adheres to the noodles and stays with them through every bite. This is a rich soup that keeps on giving. Once you eat the last noodle, a puddle of liquid deliciousness awaits you at the bottom of the bowl.
These are Japanese-style noodles, which seem hardier than the others. They are thicker, and what's more, able to pick up a little soup with every bite. There is a subtle briny aftertaste with the chicken broth, but it's barely noticeable; the collaboration of flavors is a winning one, and at $0.98, these might replace your regular brand. Sapporo Ichiban chicken-flavored ramen weighs in at 3.5 ounces per serving and contains 1,810 milligrams of sodium (the highest amount on this list).
2. Maruchan Ramen Noodle Chicken Flavor
Yes, there are plenty of other instant ramen brands out there — some with names we can't pronounce. Even the Aldi of the wealthy, Erewhon, sells fancy noodles in a cup. But you can't go wrong with one of the originals. Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup has been a popular brand of instant ramen in the U.S. since 1977. There are no frills here; it's just noodles and chicken broth. And it's delicious.
Nostalgia factor aside, this gets one of the top rankings not only because it tastes great, but because it's also very versatile. You can prepare these craveable noodles any time of the day, and you can toss in whatever happens to be in your fridge, making a filling and delicious hotpot-inspired soup. The noodles are thin but hearty, and the chicken broth is extremely salty, with 1,520 milligrams in the whole package. Still, at only $0.47 for a 3-ounce pack, it's a sturdy, tasty meal you can take with you wherever you go, as long as there's water.
1. Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup, Creamy Chicken Flavor
Of all the instant ramen you can buy, Maruchan Creamy Chicken flavor might be the best of its kind. Don't let the "creamy" part of the description throw you off. It just signifies the thickness of the broth rather than a flavor profile, which, for hardy soup lovers, is comfort in a bowl. It allows the chicken flavor to be the main character, and is perfect for people who like to add proteins and greens to their ramen; it's a do-it-yourself meal that takes only minutes to prepare. Add in a boiled egg or maybe leftover meat, and the ramen can become your own culinary masterpiece.
The cream is also non-dairy for those who are lactose intolerant and buffers any sharp chicken flavoring aftertaste while also cutting down the intensity of the salt, which comes in at 1,220 milligrams for the entire 3-ounce package. This is about $0.47, or your supermarket regional equivalent. If regular Maruchan chicken-flavored ramen is to your liking, maybe take it up a rung and try the creamy version to elevate your struggle meal.
Methodology
I went through Walmart looking for the ramen aisle. The variety of choices seemed endless. Thankfully, all I needed was chicken ramen, but even then, there were many choices. I narrowed it down to 12, including one from the freezer section. For this ranking, I made my decisions based on cost, sodium content, and above all else, flavor. If the chicken flavor was muddled, it was put lower on the list despite the amount of sodium. I prepared each one as directed and didn't use the microwave. When it came to ramen bricks, I used the stovetop cooking instructions.
I didn't add anything to my soups and only used the seasoning packet included with the product. Surprisingly, no matter how much they tried to hype up the ingredients on the label, it came down to the broth and noodles; if those had a flavorful synergy, the ramen moved to the top. There was a tiny bit of nostalgic appeal that I threw into the ranking, which translates to longevity, or withstanding the test of time.