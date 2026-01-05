12 Popular Instant Ramen Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Though some would argue — perhaps rightly so — that instant brick or cup ramen is but a pale comparison to its authentic restaurant counterpart, surprisingly, there can be some flavorful standouts in the "just add water" genre. Additionally, like hot dogs or peanut butter, they can be a budget-friendly shopping list item for those making a house payment that week or planning for a "struggle meal" in their upcoming week.

In most cases, instant ramen is only as good as its flavor packet. The broth is king. The trick is to follow the cooking directions, then let the finished product for about five minutes. That gives it time to cool down to a comfortable temperature and allows the noodles to soften and absorb the broth. If you're like me, you want your ramen to be almost buttery smooth.

A wide variety of instant ramen meals dominate the marketplace. For this list, I have ranked only chicken-flavored ramen from worst to best, based on factors like flavor and sodium content. Keep in mind that prices might vary depending on where you live.