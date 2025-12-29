The One-Of-A-Kind Interactive Buffet Where Customers Create Their Own Recipes

All-you-can-eat buffets will always be popular with big eaters and bargain hunters (or at least the part of the Venn diagram where the two groups overlap), but lately there's been a new twist to the concept. One of the fastest-growing restaurant chains a few years ago was a DIY seafood boil restaurant called Crab Du Jour, while similar restaurants like The Boiling Crab are also thriving. There are choose-your-own-adventure Mongolian barbecue chains like Genghis Grill and Hu Hot, as well as popular Korean restaurant chains like KPot, where you can design either a bento box plate or a hot pot. One mini-chain called Fire + Ice, however, is fairly unique in that while it offers the same type of interactive dining, it features several different types of cuisine.

Fire + Ice has four locations, three in California (Anaheim, Lake Tahoe, and San Francisco) and one on the East Coast (Boston). All have the same kind of menu, though, as well as the same concept: Choose your ingredients and watch as they're cooked right in front of you. As this is a buffet restaurant, you're free to go back for seconds, and on your next trip, you can pick an entirely different type of cuisine. There are four main types to explore: Asian (your standard rice or noodle stir fry); Latin (tacos, quesadillas, and other tortilla-based entrees); Italian (pasta), and American (wings, barbecue, and burgers).