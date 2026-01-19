11 Vegetables That Are More Nutritious When Cooked

If you stay even slightly attuned to the various health and diet fads that circulate on social media, you've probably seen influencers touting the benefits of a raw food diet more than once. The raw food diet rules may differ from person to person, but in general, the diet requires that you eat foods that are kept as raw as possible — in some cases dictating that you don't eat anything that's been heated to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The benefits? Some say you'll get more nutrients, enjoy better digestive health, and maybe lose some weight.

Unfortunately, though, it turns out that not all food is best eaten raw. Sure, you know that eating a raw chicken breast will come with risks, for example — but raw vegetables aren't always ideal either. Turns out, some vegetables are more nutritious and provide certain key vitamins and nutrients when they're cooked. Additionally, there are even some vegetables that could be dangerous when eaten raw. Here's what you need to know.