The State That Eats The Most Meat Also Produces The Most Beef

It's undeniable that, despite being the most inefficient food to produce, Americans love beef, and the United States produces the most beef worldwide. As the old-school 1990s ad campaign from the Beef Checkoff and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) described beef, "It's what's for dinner." But not every state in the United States is serving up the same quantities of it on dinner plates. In fact, one state comes in as the firm leader of American meat consumption, and it's the same one that's at the head of the herd (pun intended) when it comes to beef production. The state of Texas is number one in both eating meat and producing beef, showing that the "cow" in "cowboy" is more than just a word.

According to World Population Review, in 2023 Texas produced a whopping 6.2 billion tons of beef, valued at $11.35 billion — this amount is over half a billion tons more than what was produced by the number two state, Nebraska. Meanwhile, Texans themselves are the Americans eating the most meat annually, including beef, pork, and poultry, according to data published by Insider Monkey in 2024. Oklahoma, which, per World Population Review, came in fifth place for American beef production at 2 billion tons, came in second place for meat consumption.