The Grocery Chain Behind Our Favorite Store Brand Cheddar Popcorn
If your ideal snacking session ends with your fingers coated in a powdery, cheesy film, you likely keep a bag of cheddar popcorn in your salty snack stash. When their cache is running dangerously low, pragmatic folks know where to go to restock, so it's no surprise that Trader Joe's makes our favorite store brand product. Beating out both Target and Costco in The Takeout's ranking of six cheddar popcorn brands, TJ's version is popped in a blend of sunflower and canola oils and then flavored with white cheddar and buttermilk.
Aside from the craveable savoriness and pleasant tang, it also has a touch of sweetness, which made us go back for bite after bite. Interestingly, there is no added sugar on the ingredients list, suggesting that the slight sweetness comes from the rich dairy in the powdered cheese blend. Just like many of the best Trader Joe's snacks, its White Cheddar Popcorn is simple, but totally nails it when it comes to texture and balance of flavors.
The best snacks to pair with Trader Joe's White Cheddar Popcorn
Among the underrated Trader Joe's snacks you need to try are several other types of seasoned popcorn, and if you combine them with the white cheddar variety, you're in for a salty treat. Pair it with French Onion popcorn — to really take the flavor combination over the top, toss together both puffy snacks in a bowl and throw in some creamy cubes of Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions. Do the same with pieces of Spicy Buffalo Cheddar, Buffalo Ranch Popcorn, and White Cheddar Popcorn, or sprinkle some Grated Parmesan Cheese with Truffle over a mix of both cheesy and truffle-flavored popcorn.
You can also use the classic White Cheddar Popcorn as the base for your own snack mix. Combine it with Mini Pretzel Twists, Sugared Rice Cracker Stars, and Oven Baked Cheese Bites for a cheesy, salty mix with just enough sweetness. If you like heat, throw the cheddar popcorn into a bag of Spicy Chakri Mix along with some Chile and Garlic Cashews. Then, simply pair any of these cheddar popcorn creations with one of the best wines you can get at Trader Joe's for under $20 and your favorite reality TV series!