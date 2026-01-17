The Grocery Chain Behind Our Favorite Store Brand Cheddar Popcorn

If your ideal snacking session ends with your fingers coated in a powdery, cheesy film, you likely keep a bag of cheddar popcorn in your salty snack stash. When their cache is running dangerously low, pragmatic folks know where to go to restock, so it's no surprise that Trader Joe's makes our favorite store brand product. Beating out both Target and Costco in The Takeout's ranking of six cheddar popcorn brands, TJ's version is popped in a blend of sunflower and canola oils and then flavored with white cheddar and buttermilk.

Aside from the craveable savoriness and pleasant tang, it also has a touch of sweetness, which made us go back for bite after bite. Interestingly, there is no added sugar on the ingredients list, suggesting that the slight sweetness comes from the rich dairy in the powdered cheese blend. Just like many of the best Trader Joe's snacks, its White Cheddar Popcorn is simple, but totally nails it when it comes to texture and balance of flavors.