The Springtime Vegetable Some Customers Avoid Buying From Costco

Costco's not just about limited-time bulk finds, fan-favorite bakery items, and its timeless and affordable food court (we ranked the best menu items here). It's also a place you can find everyday groceries, like fresh fruit and veggies, albeit in large quantities. That can come in handy, but as with any item, results can vary. Customers have previously reported on social media platforms like Reddit that one particular spring vegetable doesn't always seem to fare so well from the Costco refrigerated produce section, and its packaging may be to blame.

That would be the bulk asparagus, which typically comes in packages weighing just over two pounds. The stalks are completely sealed in bags, which may be the root of the issue. One Reddit post from a few years back noted, "Purchased a bag of Asparagus yesterday. Opened for dinner last night and rotten smell filled the kitchen. Brought it back today, more for a consumer alert than the $8. Returns counter said 'It's happening a lot.' Why are there no breathing holes in the asparagus bag, I wonder?" For better or for worse, I've had Costco bags of asparagus go south on me soon after I've purchased them, too.