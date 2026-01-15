The Springtime Vegetable Some Customers Avoid Buying From Costco
Costco's not just about limited-time bulk finds, fan-favorite bakery items, and its timeless and affordable food court (we ranked the best menu items here). It's also a place you can find everyday groceries, like fresh fruit and veggies, albeit in large quantities. That can come in handy, but as with any item, results can vary. Customers have previously reported on social media platforms like Reddit that one particular spring vegetable doesn't always seem to fare so well from the Costco refrigerated produce section, and its packaging may be to blame.
That would be the bulk asparagus, which typically comes in packages weighing just over two pounds. The stalks are completely sealed in bags, which may be the root of the issue. One Reddit post from a few years back noted, "Purchased a bag of Asparagus yesterday. Opened for dinner last night and rotten smell filled the kitchen. Brought it back today, more for a consumer alert than the $8. Returns counter said 'It's happening a lot.' Why are there no breathing holes in the asparagus bag, I wonder?" For better or for worse, I've had Costco bags of asparagus go south on me soon after I've purchased them, too.
If you do buy this asparagus, consider storing it differently at home
Fortunately, you may be able to eke out at least a few extra days with your asparagus if you change the way you store it. Rather than leaving it in the original packaging for a period of time, consider opening it up shortly after you get home. Remove the asparagus from the bag, blot off any excess water (sitting in its own condensation could be the culprit behind the spoiled asparagus), and then wrap the stalks in a freshly dampened paper towel before refrigerating them in a new plastic bag. If you're feeling particularly enterprising, and you have room in your fridge, you can store the asparagus standing up in a jar with fresh water at the bottom. This will keep the stalks plump and firm, while also keeping the tips dry.
I would, however, highly recommend you use the asparagus as soon as possible. Fortunately, it's easy to cook, and we've even provided a few basic tips to help you avoid the most common mistakes made with asparagus. Just be mindful that if you get it from Costco, you might end up with a bag that's not to your liking. Hey, at least Costco's return policy is super generous.