The Simple Storage Mistake That's Actually Ruining Your Asparagus
Asparagus is versatile enough that it can be transformed into a delicious side dish, a creamy soup, or a healthy quiche, depending on what you're feeling. Just as cilantro is divisive, though, so is asparagus, with some people religiously avoiding it. If you're like me and actually like it, or want to at least give it a chance, there are a few mistakes to avoid making with asparagus – and one of those is storing it incorrectly.
Incorrect storage methods (like freezing it without blanching or keeping your asparagus on the kitchen counter rather than in the fridge) will leave you with either mushy or tough asparagus, which definitely won't win over someone who's on the fence about this veggie. To keep your asparagus fresh for up to two weeks, the best storage method is wrapping the stalks in a damp paper towel before refrigerating them in a sandwich bag. This will keep the asparagus firm and fresh, just like when you bought it.
Alternatively, you can also refrigerate your asparagus upright in a glass of water, like you would with flowers. Loosely place a plastic bag over the top of the spears. This will keep the stalks nice and hydrated — and it's also a good way to store watercress, too.
Other ways to keep asparagus fresh
Prolonging the freshness of your asparagus starts with picking the best looking produce at the store. Look out for healthy signs like straight spears, vibrant colors, and firm stalks with crisp bottoms. Avoid any bunches that look dry or wilted.
If you're using the paper towel method, make sure the towel is damp but not soaking wet. An overly wet bunch of asparagus will quickly turn into a moldy one. And if storing in a glass of water, make sure to change the water regularly — ideally daily. Remember, fresh water means fresh asparagus.
When picking a spot in the fridge for your asparagus, avoid the top shelf. This tends to be the coldest part of the fridge and can accidentally freeze your veggie, which will go mushy once thawed. It's also wise to avoid washing the asparagus until you plan on using it, to avoid adding unnecessary moisture. Lastly, keep it separate from fruits like apples or bananas, which produce ethylene gas and will make your asparagus spoil quicker – these same fruits can ripen avocados, too. Storing your asparagus correctly will not only keep it fresher for longer, but its firm texture might give you the chance to create a dish that will impress everyone; even the asparagus haters.