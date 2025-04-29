The Simple Storage Mistake That's Actually Ruining Your Asparagus

Asparagus is versatile enough that it can be transformed into a delicious side dish, a creamy soup, or a healthy quiche, depending on what you're feeling. Just as cilantro is divisive, though, so is asparagus, with some people religiously avoiding it. If you're like me and actually like it, or want to at least give it a chance, there are a few mistakes to avoid making with asparagus – and one of those is storing it incorrectly.

Incorrect storage methods (like freezing it without blanching or keeping your asparagus on the kitchen counter rather than in the fridge) will leave you with either mushy or tough asparagus, which definitely won't win over someone who's on the fence about this veggie. To keep your asparagus fresh for up to two weeks, the best storage method is wrapping the stalks in a damp paper towel before refrigerating them in a sandwich bag. This will keep the asparagus firm and fresh, just like when you bought it.

Alternatively, you can also refrigerate your asparagus upright in a glass of water, like you would with flowers. Loosely place a plastic bag over the top of the spears. This will keep the stalks nice and hydrated — and it's also a good way to store watercress, too.