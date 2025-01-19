Extend The Shelf Life Of Watercress With One Storage Trick

Salads can be eaten warm or cold, and are so versatile — you can even eat salad for breakfast. But if you like your greens to have a little kick to them, you should start reaching for watercress instead of lettuce. This spicy green is related to mustard greens and wasabi, so the peppery bite really wakes up any salad you are preparing. However, watercress does have a few similarities to lettuce and other delicate greens, particularly in its tendency to wilt in just a few short days in the fridge.

Few things are as disappointing as finally planning to use your produce from the grocery store only to find a soft, squishy mess in your grasp. While there are ways to organize your fridge to prevent produce waste, it doesn't help that many types of produce require different modes of storage. Who can keep track of what needs to be kept in the fridge or the pantry, or what needs to be wrapped airtight, and what needs to breathe? Although I can't tell you how to store all your produce, you have your own free will after all, I can tell you that the best way to store watercress is to treat it like a bouquet of flowers rather than a lettuce. This means keeping it in water, which will help it stay fresher for longer.