How Wolfgang Puck Used To Serve Espresso To His Young Son

When The Takeout spoke with Wolfgang Puck and his son Byron at the Bellagio Fountain Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, it seemed unlikely that a conversation about coffee would come up. Handcrafted cocktails and fine wines were being served alongside dishes prepared by Michelin star chefs while attendees were treated to live entertainment and adrenaline-pumping Formula 1 racing. Yet, Byron was inclined to share a story about how his famous father would serve him espresso at a young age with a creamer swap for coffee –- chocolate milk.

"One of my favorite things growing up was I used to wake up early with my dad and he'd end up at the fish market, I'd be getting ready for school," Byron Puck said. "But the thing that I would always indulge in in the morning with my dad was just very simply espresso. And I was very young at that time, so he used to make it for me with a little bit of chocolate milk."

Specifically, Wolfgang Puck added Nesquik to make the taste of espresso more appealing. The pairing of chocolate and espresso isn't all that shocking. After all, plenty of Starbucks handcrafted drinks that folks enjoy feature that duo. As Wolfgang himself stated, "Coffee and chocolate is a good marriage." Still, it's the espresso itself that might turn some heads, considering that allowing children to drink coffee is a controversial topic.