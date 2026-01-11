These 10 Companies Own (Almost) Every Brand In The Supermarket

Capitalism is kind of a big deal in the U.S. Many people are as patriotic about this country's system of free enterprise as they are about the stars and stripes, mud-strewn Ford pickup trucks, and college football. One of the tenets of capitalism is consumer choice. The thinking goes: The more untethered businesses and markets are, the more options and freedom customers will enjoy. And walking into your local supermarket, there truly is a dizzying array of products to choose from. But that choice is, more often than not, something of an illusion. Behind the multitude of brands and labels stocked in grocery store aisles, there are just a handful of megacorporations that own virtually all of them.

It's estimated that over 80% of grocery items have almost half their market share controlled by fewer than five companies. Even seemingly independent products such as craft beer are generally owned by giant multinational beverage conglomerates like Anheuser-Busch. Which means that, unless you shop exclusively at a local co-op store or live off the land like an ancient hunter-gatherer, your pantry and fridge are likely stocked with mass-produced goods from a global syndicate. Whether you're okay with that or not is a matter of personal preference. But knowing the reality can't hurt. With that said, here are the 10 companies that own nearly every brand in the supermarket.