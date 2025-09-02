Why Kraft Heinz Is Splitting Up And What's Next For America's Most Popular Brands

After the merger that created Kraft Heinz was complete, the newly formed food industry titan embarked on a cost-cutting spree that included, among other things, downsizing its workforce. At the same time, consumers began seeking out healthier food alternatives, which left many Kraft Heinz products on grocery store shelves. Attempts to counter these options, such as Kraft Fat Free Mayo, were met with disinterest, forcing the company to admit that its own product was bad; making matters worse was the fact that even people who weren't looking for more health-conscious products often opted to buy lower-cost private-label brands instead of Kraft Heinz products.

All of these factors led to plummeting sales, but it wasn't just a few products that failed to secure customer engagement; Kraft Heinz was struggling across all brands. The company has experienced seven financial quarters of slumping sales figures, dropping most recently by 1.9%.

Stockholders have also been bidding for a change. What was once worth nearly $100 per share in 2017 is now valued at just over $26 — a harrowing 68% drop since the merger took place. The hope is that by splitting the company into two, each will have more resources to focus on clear portfolio roles for certain brands, leading to higher sales and a rising stock price (as well as lucrative dividends). But it remains to be seen what each company has up its sleeve in terms of innovation in 2026.