The story of Campbell's soups began in 1897 when chemist Dr. John T. Dorrance revolutionized the food industry by inventing condensed soup. This method of reducing soup's water content made it easier to can, ship, and sell, and the first flavor he chose to debut was Beefsteak Tomato. It was a bold yet fitting choice because tomatoes were abundant, nutritious, and versatile, appealing to households across the country.

Beefsteak Tomato soup was celebrated for its robust flavor and thick, comforting texture, made from perfectly ripened tomatoes that packed a punch of sweetness and acidity. At just ten cents per can, it quickly became a pantry essential. While Campbell's is now famous for an array of canned soups, Beefsteak Tomato paved the way for the company's legacy. Its success also laid the groundwork for Campbell's to expand into innovations like FlavorUp cooking concentrates and partnerships with snack brands.

What made this soup truly revolutionary was its simplicity, with just a handful of wholesome ingredients and a touch of genius. Though it may not dominate store shelves anymore, the story of Beefsteak Tomato reminds us that the simplest ideas often have the most lasting impact. The next time you crack open a can of Campbell's, give a little nod to the flavor that started it all.