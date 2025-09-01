14 Nestle Recalls That Impacted Millions

Nestlé is a massive company. While you might only associate the name with those brands that wear it loud and proud (think Nestlé Toll House cookies or Nestlé Drumsticks), Nestlé actually encompasses more than 2,000 brands over seven product categories, selling those products in 185 countries. With its roots planted in the founding of the Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company in 1866 and Henri Nestlé's development of a milk-based baby food, what would one day become the Nestlé company quickly grew from there, expanding its product line and geographical footprint, acquiring other brands along the way. Now, you can hardly walk down a grocery store aisle without seeing something produced by Nestlé.

Of course, with all that growth, prosperity, and reach, not everything is going to be perfect. Accidents happen, and with the seemingly continual rise of food recalls, it's not surprising that Nestlé has experienced its fair share of product snafus that have led to substantial recalls over the last few decades. Here are a few of the most impactful.