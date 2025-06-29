Candy Recalls That Affected Millions

Made with sugar or sweeteners and other ingredients such as chocolate, fruit, and nuts, candy comes in a range of textures, flavors, and colors. From chewy gummies and caramels to hard candies like lollipops, confections hold a special appeal that transcends age and, as it turns out, time.

The history of candy dates back to ancient Egypt, where sweet treats were created by caramelizing honey with fruits and nuts. Candy underwent a turning point with the growing availability of sugar in the Middle Ages, although it was still a luxury reserved for the wealthy. By the 17th century, sugar became more accessible, with the first candy appearing in the U.S. in the early 18th century. We can thank the innovations of the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century for ushering in mass production and transforming candy into the everyday treat we know and love today.

But large-scale manufacturing doesn't come without risks. Even small safety lapses can lead to labeling errors and contamination issues. These, in turn, can affect consumers before even being detected. Like most other products on the market, candy has faced its fair share of recalls over the years. Ready to find out more? Here is our breakdown of candy recalls that have impacted millions.