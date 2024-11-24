What Is The World's Most Sour Candy?

While candy is synonymous with sweetness, some candies go in the opposite direction and try to make themselves as sour as anything composed of sugar can be. Mildly sour candies like Pixy Sticks and SweeTarts can serve as a gateway, but once you get hooked on the stinging pain of sour candies, you may find yourself sucking down harder stuff like Cry Baby and Warheads (although the latter may no longer be as sour as they once were). If there's no such thing as too sour for you, you may be wondering what the world's sourest candy could be.

The real answer is it's hard to tell. While we have attempted a (somewhat) formal taxonomy of sour candies, as far as we're aware, there's no Scoville Scale for sourness. Well, actually, there is such a thing as a sourness index, but it seems to be used more by scientists than candy makers. For the most part, what we have to go on are manufacturers' claims, plus the overall opinion of the internet. There's no true consensus that will allow us to declare an undisputed winner, but one strong candidate is a British candy called Black Death Ultra Sour, made by Mr. Simms Sweet Shop. The website modestly claims: "Some say, the most sour sweet ever," and several Redditors concur. One TikTok user went even farther, however, comparing eating the candy to having a metal rod shoved into their throat.