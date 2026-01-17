13 Egg Recipes That Created Viral Social Media Buzz
It's no secret that social media has changed the way we cook and eat. The rise of apps like Instagram and TikTok has meant that recipes which were once confined to cookbooks and grandma's old recipe cards, can now be shared instantly with millions of people around the world. The beauty of this is that not only do famous chefs find an audience on social media, ordinary home cooks get a taste of virality as well. What makes a recipe go viral varies, but often comes down to either accessibility or aesthetics.
Regardless of the reason, everyone wants to be part of the club. Once a few people catch on, even the simplest of recipes or hacks can snowball into viral TikTok food trends. Almost every food you can think of has had its moment of glory, but none quite like eggs. Eggs are nutrient-dense and relatively simple to prepare, but can also be dressed up for more indulgent dishes. Social media users have taken advantage of that versatility and pumped out numerous viral egg recipes over the years. Whether you're looking for a recipe that will go from screen to plate in minutes or one that requires a little more love, just take a quick scroll across social media platforms and you'll find it.
Feta fried eggs
@graceelkus
5-minute feta fried eggs: youâ€™ll thank me next time youâ€™re hangry 🍳 Inpired by Ali Slagleâ€™s potato, egg, and cheese tacos 🧀 Heat small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Crumble in feta around perimeter. Crack egg into center; season w/ black pepper & red pepper flakes (no need to add salt, the feta is plenty salty) Cover pan and cook until white is set, yolk is still runny, and cheese is unbelievably crispy. Serve atop toast, w/ hash browns, or my personal fave: in a charred tortilla with avocado & lime. You can oil the skillet, esp. if youâ€™re not using nonstick, but I find the cheese gets crispier w/o More tips on my IG @graceelkus #friedeggs #feta♬ Midnight City - M83
You may have seen videos of the famous feta pasta bake, originally created by Jenni Häyrinen, taking over TikTok back in 2021. This viral recipe was responsible for a feta shortage in grocery stores and can probably be credited, at least in part, for the cheese's continued social media stardom. More recently, TikTok and Instagram users have become obsessed with adding feta to their fried eggs, making for a flavorful spin on a breakfast classic.
Grace Elkus gets the credit for pioneering the recipe, but since then, people have taken the idea and have run with it. The method is simple, which has only contributed to its popularity. Heat a pan on the stovetop over medium heat and sprinkle feta cheese in a circle around the bottom of the pan, reserving a vacancy for the egg in the middle. Then crack an egg into the center, season, and cover until cooked through. The feta cheese browns as the egg cooks, resulting in a crispy fried egg. It also adds a salty and tangy taste that complements the flavors and texture of the rich, runny yolk.
Cloud eggs
Texture is king when it comes to social media popularity. From stretchy yogurts and TikTok's dry yogurt trend, to cloud-like breads, people love anything that pushes the boundaries of distinctive mouthfeel. When it comes to eggs, some prefer a jammy egg, others prefer runny yolks, and still others favor a firm texture. But, have you ever had an egg as fluffy as a cloud? The viral cloud eggs are just that. Plus, they're as aesthetically pleasing as they are fun to make.
To whip up these fluffy eggs, the first thing you'll need to do is separate the egg whites from the yolks. Whip up the egg whites as if you were making a meringue, then scoop them onto a baking sheet, make an indentation in the middle, and bake them in the oven. Around halfway into the baking process, the yolks are added back to the center of the eggs and they are returned to the oven until done. This dish's main appeal is in its texture and appearance, but adding extra seasonings to them based on your preferences will ensure it tastes just as good as it looks.
One-minute microwave omelet
@chefjoseandres
Omelette in the microwave 🤯🧪💥 #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner science♬ original sound - José Andrés
Sometimes life gets hectic and all you need is a quick and easy recipe to get you through the day. Luckily, social media is full of recipes claiming to be done in five minutes or less. While some of these videos fall into the clickbait category, others deliver on their promise, and this one-minute microwave omelet is one of them. Unlike many social media food hacks, this one didn't come from just any crafty home cook.
Instead, this recipe was imagined by José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen and owner of multiple restaurants. In between large-scale humanitarian efforts and product development, he somehow made time to share a breakfast hack that can shave a good chunk of time off of your morning routine. The viral omelet only requires an egg and mayonnaise. These are mixed together before being put into the microwave for 30-40 seconds. The result is the perfect, creamy omelet that takes less time to cook than its name suggests. If you're worried about the quality of a microwaved egg, you'll be glad to hear that most taste-testers have been pleasantly surprised by the omelet's fluffy texture. It's a far cry from the rubbery microwaved eggs you've probably tried before.
Egg boil
@by.nay.a
Egg Boil Recipe #Easyrecipe #quickrecipes #Dinnerideas #food #viraltiktok #egg♬ original sound - By Nay A
If you're craving a seafood boil but haven't got the time or budget to scrounge up all the ingredients, a few eggs and this viral recipe will help satisfy your hunger. Dubbed an "egg boil," the recipe draws inspiration from the classic Cajun dish that everyone knows and loves. The best part is, you get all the flavor with half of the work and for pennies on the dollar.
Since the star of this recipe is the sauce, everyone seems to have a slightly different take on the exact seasonings and ratios. However, the most common components include Old Bay seasoning, chili flakes, lemon pepper seasoning, garlic, and paprika. Add some butter and broth, and you're left with a smoky and savory sauce that will soak into the eggs. After your eggs are boiled to your desired yolk consistency, all you have to do is pour the sauce over them and enjoy. Try this hack and you might not even miss the seafood. Even if you do, one thing's for sure, you'll never go back to eating plain hard-boiled eggs again.
Mayak eggs
@courtneylcook
Tastes like a blessing honestly #soysauceeggs #mayakeggs #koreanfood #mukbang #teachersoftiktok♬ original sound - Courtney Cook
Many viral social media recipes actually have their roots in cultural dishes that have been around far before the internet came onto the scene. Unfortunately, these dishes' origins don't always get the recognition they deserve. A good example is TikTok users laying claim to Latinx foods that are anything but new. In a similar vein, Mayak eggs recently took off on TikTok, largely due to a Courtney Cook video posted on the platform. Though Cook did acknowledge the dish's origins, many users hopping on the trend afterward were unaware.
Mayak eggs are a Korean dish featuring jammy, hard-boiled eggs marinated in a flavorful soy-based sauce. The eggs are typically boiled for six minutes in water pre-seasoned with vinegar and salt. The marinade consists of ingredients like soy sauce, garlic, green onions, chilis, and sesame seeds. You can opt to eat the eggs as-is or serve them over a bed of rice to soak up even more of that delicious sauce.
One-pan egg sandwich
@taste_of_home
We had to try this breakfast hack out for ourselves 🤔🍳🥓 #foodhacks #foodhack #breakfast #bacon #eggs #foryourpage #fyp #foryou♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE
Whether you're a college student with limited space or just someone who loathes washing the dishes after cooking, then this TikTok hack will be a real life-saver. While some hacks that go viral on social media can be nonsensical or even counterintuitive, this one is actually useful. It's an easy way to make a great breakfast sandwich with just one pan.
First, you'll need to whisk together two eggs in a bowl. Next, grease a nonstick pan and dump the eggs into it. Place two slices of bread on top of the eggs as they cook and, once they're ready, flip everything over. The eggs will have adhered to the bread. At this point, you can fold the excess eggy edges over into the middle of the sandwich and add any other fixings you'd like. Some tasty options include bacon, cheese, and tomatoes. The end result is a breakfast sandwich with big flavor minus the big cleanup. Plus, the cooking method allows the bread to soak up some of the egg, creating something akin to a savory french toast.
Egg flight
@newt
6 eggs, 6 ways 🥚🤔 This was actually so fun @alexkhosieyo♬ original sound - newt
Scrolling through social media can be overwhelming. Every day, your feed is bombarded with a million different recipes all claiming to be the easiest, tastiest, or prettiest thing you'll ever create. If you're having trouble deciding which to make first, you might not have to choose after all. The viral egg flights are the perfect tasting experience, offering a little bit of everything. The concept is the same as wine, beer, or even ice cream flights.
The trend typically uses standard hard-boiled eggs, though you could do a similar flight using deviled eggs instead. On social media, this tasting platter has also been nicknamed "six eggs six ways," since most use a total of six egg halves. But, of course, you can use as many eggs as your heart desires. Once your eggs are cooked and halved, the real fun begins. You can let your imagination soar when it comes to toppings. On TikTok, the options range from conventional to outlandish. Try an avocado toast inspired egg with everything bagel seasoning or add kimchi for a tangy and spicy kick. If you're feeling particularly brave, you can even plate up a peanut butter and jelly topped egg.
Pesto eggs
@clairehodginss
CRISPY PESTO FRIED EGGS 🌿🍳 Have you tried adding pesto to your eggs? It is such a delicious combo and makes the fried eggs perfectly crispy with so much flavor! 🙌 I added my eggs to a slice of sourdough avocado toast, then topped it with diced green onions and red pepper flakes! How to: - Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat. - Add a tablespoon of pesto and spread into a circle. - Crack the eggs on top of the pesto and season with salt and pepper. - Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the yolk is set how you like. - Use a rubber spatula to gently loosen up the bottom of the eggs and then slide onto your plate or a piece of toast! Enjoy! #healthyrecipe #easyrecipe #pestoeggs #healthybreakfast #breakfastidea #highprotein #cleaneating♬ original sound - Claire Hodgins
Much like the feta fried egg trend, pesto eggs made it big on the internet. Similar to the feta version, this recipe doesn't require any additional oil. The pesto takes on that job instead. Simply spread a layer of pesto on the pan, add your eggs, and let them cook to your heart's content. Many people hopping on the trend opt to fry the eggs, but you could also scramble them. Do make sure to keep an eye out for the heat while cooking though. Due to the low smoke point of the olive oil in pesto, you'll want to avoid burning the eggs. Other than that, the recipe comes together quickly and can be served however you like.
Some people prefer to eat pesto eggs unadulterated. Others choose to top them off with meat, cheese, or veggies. The method for both pesto eggs and feta fried eggs is similar and you could do the same trick with any number of tasty add-ons. Another popular fried egg variation on social media has been chili oil fried eggs, showing just how easy it is to spice up an everyday breakfast food.
Grated egg avocado toast
When it comes to trendy foods, avocado toast ranks pretty high up on the list. What seems like a very simple dish of bread, avocado, and toppings, went viral in the 2010s and is somehow still riding that high to this day. Nowadays, you'll find avocado toast on menus in trendy restaurants from Los Angeles to New York City. Of course, it's very easy to make your own version at home and just as easy to level it up. One viral way to spice up the dish is by grating eggs onto your avocado toast.
To start, you'll want to hard boil the eggs. You'll need one egg per toast slice. Layer the toast with avocado and grate the hard-boiled egg over the top, garnishing with any other toppings you'd like. Think salt and pepper, everything bagel seasoning, sriracha, or chili oil. Grating the eggs transforms them into thin shreds that melt in your mouth and pair well with the creaminess of the avocado. If you have trouble grating the eggs, try letting them cool first so that they're less likely to fall apart. Once you've got the hang of it, this recipe might help you understand the hype surrounding avocado toast, once and for all.
Shin Ramyun steamed eggs
Cup ramen is a quick and easy meal that's ubiquitous among college students and corporate workers alike. One of the most popular instant noodle brands is Shin Ramyun, which originated in Korea. The original flavor features a beef-based broth packed with noodles and vegetables that delivers a strong kick of spice. While these noodles hold up just fine on their own, they're not immune to a good old recipe hack: namely jazzing it up with some eggs.
The upside of this particular hack is you get two meals in one. The first step is the easiest and most fun. Cook the Shin Ramyun cup noodles according to the package directions and eat them. Once they're all slurped up, you'll probably have some leftover soup lingering at the bottom of the cup. Mix two eggs into the broth, cover with a paper towel, and pop back in the microwave. Cooking time varies but ranges from two minutes and 30 seconds to three minutes. Once the steamed eggs are done, you can enjoy them straight from the cup, adding condiments if desired, or eat with bread or rice.
Sweet and sour fried eggs
@tiffycooks
You SERIOUSLY need to try this 10 minute Spicy Sweet and Sour Eggs, SO good and easy! #eggs #spicyfood #dinnerideas♬ original sound - TIFFY COOKS 🥟
If you thought the fried eggs craze was over, there are plenty more recipes to explore. If sweet and sour chicken is your go-to Chinese takeout order, then you'll definitely love these sweet and sour fried eggs. Despite tasting just as good as the restaurant fare you're used to, this recipe can easily come together in around 10 minutes.
The number of eggs used in this recipe is up to you and you can scale the sauce recipe up or down to match. First, you'll need to fry the eggs in an oiled pan over medium-high heat. At the same time, make a sauce using soy sauce, rice vinegar, ketchup, garlic, sugar, cornstarch, and water. Once the eggs are browned around the edges, pour over the sauce and let it reduce for a few more minutes. Serve them over a steaming plate of white rice and add garnishes like green onions and sesame seeds for even more flavor. One bite of this dish and you'll rethink ordering out from your favorite Chinese restaurant the next time around.
No-peel hard boiled eggs
Hard-boiled eggs are a great way to get in extra protein in the morning in a quick and portable fashion. But despite the relatively simple preparation process, peeling those pesky egg shells off can feel like a real hassle. Instead of wasting all that extra time trying to find the easiest way to peel a hard-boiled egg, there's a quick hack that will make sure you never have to peel one again.
Instead of boiling water on the stovetop, this trick involves cracking eggs directly into a greased loaf pan. The recipe typically calls for around seven to eight eggs, but can be adjusted based on the size of your pan. After that, all the real work gets done in the oven as the eggs cook in a hot water bath for 30 minutes. Once out of the oven, all that's left to do is to pop the cooked eggs out. These eggs are especially useful for making big batches of egg salad or for meal prepping for the week. You could even chop them up and add them to avocado toast for a viral egg recipe fusion.
Egg chips
@kristysketolifestyle
Zero Carb Chips These delicious, crunchy chips only take 2 ingredients and just 15 minutes of your time. 🙌🏼 I ate these all the time while I was losing my weight. I even took them to Mexican restaurants with me. RECIPE - Makes 12 chips INGREDIENTS: 12 tsp liquid egg whites 1 Tbsp freshly grated Parmesan cheese DIRECTIONS: 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. 2. Pour 1 tsp of egg whites into each cup of a silicone muffin pan. *If not using silicone, be sure to grease your pan well! 3. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese onto each one. 4. Bake for about 13 minutes or until til they are slightly browned and crispy. NUTRITION: 12 chips | 0g net carbs | 0g total carbs | 0g fiber | 58 calories | 9g protein | 2g fat | 0g sugar♬ Too Sweet - Hozier
Chips are some of the most iconic snack foods out there. If you're a chip fanatic, you probably think you've tried every chip on the planet, from the classics to the more bizarre. But, have you ever had egg chips before? And we don't just mean egg-flavored chips, but chips made entirely from eggs. This social media hack only requires two ingredients and will add a new irresistible snack food to your roster.
Take a greased muffin pan and pour a teaspoon of egg whites into each cavity. Sprinkle with grated cheese of your choosing and bake in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The egg whites will brown and crisp up into thin chips that you can eat as-is or with your choice of dip. This style of egg white chips is especially popular within the keto community on social media. But anyone, regardless of dietary restrictions, can enjoy this tasty take on the classic potato chip. If you're craving a more flavorful chip, you can play around with seasonings before cooking. Try sprinkling in ranch seasoning, paprika, or dried herbs to level up the flavor profile.