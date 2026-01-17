13 Egg Recipes That Created Viral Social Media Buzz

It's no secret that social media has changed the way we cook and eat. The rise of apps like Instagram and TikTok has meant that recipes which were once confined to cookbooks and grandma's old recipe cards, can now be shared instantly with millions of people around the world. The beauty of this is that not only do famous chefs find an audience on social media, ordinary home cooks get a taste of virality as well. What makes a recipe go viral varies, but often comes down to either accessibility or aesthetics.

Regardless of the reason, everyone wants to be part of the club. Once a few people catch on, even the simplest of recipes or hacks can snowball into viral TikTok food trends. Almost every food you can think of has had its moment of glory, but none quite like eggs. Eggs are nutrient-dense and relatively simple to prepare, but can also be dressed up for more indulgent dishes. Social media users have taken advantage of that versatility and pumped out numerous viral egg recipes over the years. Whether you're looking for a recipe that will go from screen to plate in minutes or one that requires a little more love, just take a quick scroll across social media platforms and you'll find it.