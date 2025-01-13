Egg Flights Are The Perfect Tasting Experience For Deviled Egg Fans

Are you a fan of beer flights despite the hilarious controversy they tend to inspire in the beer-drinking community? Do you enjoy charcuterie boards as a concept and love finding fun new ways to show off your snackable meats, cheeses and crackers? If so, we're in the same club. There's just something about a smorgasbord that makes eating so fun, and who doesn't love having a buffet of choices to pick a little of this and that from? If you're like me and would honestly flight-ify any food or drink if given the chance, I'd like to direct your attention toward a little viral trend I recently caught wind of: egg flights.

An egg flight is, simply put, the eggy equivalent of a beer flight, wine flight or any other flight you've enjoyed in the past. Just replace the alcohol with deviled eggs and pile those babies high with as many toppings as you crave. An egg flight is a great appetizer and even better for parties and gatherings thanks to how customizable they are. Say goodbye to the days of having to leave out that one friend who likes something no one else does and doesn't like most of the popular snacks.