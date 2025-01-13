Egg Flights Are The Perfect Tasting Experience For Deviled Egg Fans
Are you a fan of beer flights despite the hilarious controversy they tend to inspire in the beer-drinking community? Do you enjoy charcuterie boards as a concept and love finding fun new ways to show off your snackable meats, cheeses and crackers? If so, we're in the same club. There's just something about a smorgasbord that makes eating so fun, and who doesn't love having a buffet of choices to pick a little of this and that from? If you're like me and would honestly flight-ify any food or drink if given the chance, I'd like to direct your attention toward a little viral trend I recently caught wind of: egg flights.
An egg flight is, simply put, the eggy equivalent of a beer flight, wine flight or any other flight you've enjoyed in the past. Just replace the alcohol with deviled eggs and pile those babies high with as many toppings as you crave. An egg flight is a great appetizer and even better for parties and gatherings thanks to how customizable they are. Say goodbye to the days of having to leave out that one friend who likes something no one else does and doesn't like most of the popular snacks.
Ideas for your next egg flight board
Since customization is the key word here, let's dive into some creative ideas for your next (or first) egg flight. First things first: you need a good deviled egg recipe for your base. These snacks aren't the hardest thing to make, but a truly tasty deviled egg needs care in every step, from mixing the filling to even deciding how to cut the eggs. Personally, I suggest going for a medium boil since it gives the yolk more moisture and flavor. A basic deviled egg will also have some sort of mayonnaise, mustard and salt, but you can dress that up however you like. Paprika and pepper are deviled egg staples in my house, at least, and I prefer the vinegar tang in Grey Poupon.
Then comes the fun part: adding your toppings. You can be as creative as you want, but for a good starting point, look toward other foods first. Take some taco inspiration and toss on some crumbled meat, pickled red onions, guacamole and cilantro. If you add cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and basil, then you've got a caprese salad on an egg. You can put as many different flavors into one egg flight as you want, so don't be afraid to test things out. If you swing and miss, you'll have plenty of other eggs to try other combos out with until you find your new crowd-pleaser.