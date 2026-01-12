Yes, You Can Fry Food In The Microwave, But There's A Catch

Aside from thawing meat, preparing frozen meals, and using a glass of water to reheat food for a first-day taste, the microwave doesn't get much use in many homes today. Folks allow the stove and oven to reap all the glory for exceptional cuisine, in large part because they are unaware of what this common kitchen appliance is capable of. Yet, the truth is, a microwave has a wealth of potential as not only a time-saving device but also as a tool that simplifies some gastronomic endeavors. For instance, with a little know-how, you can save yourself the messy experience of frying some foods and get the same result by popping them in the microwave.

That's right, you can fry certain foods right in your microwave. Looking for the easy way to make crispy onions to top a salad? Chef Mic has you covered. The same goes for shallots, olives, capers, and other similar ingredients that you don't need much of but put the chef's kiss on various meals.

Just reach for a deep microwave-safe bowl and submerge the ingredients in a modest amount of oil. Microwave them for about five minutes, then stir and continue to heat them in 30-second increments until they start to take on a darker color. They become crispy when they are removed from the oil and allowed to drain and cool on paper towels. However, a microwave does have its limitations, so you shouldn't get too excited about making fried entrees in the appliance.