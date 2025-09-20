The Microwave Trick That Gives Reheated Food A First-Day Taste

In my household, the microwave is primarily for thawing meat. Even convenience foods intended to be cooked in the appliance, like Hot Pockets, are prepared in the air fryer because they get thoroughly heated without cheese seeping out the sides. That said, I'd be lying if I claimed I never eyeballed the microwave from across the room and became convinced that it would do a fine job of reheating some leftover pizza. Generally speaking, when I succumb to the allure of a quick reheat and that once-delightful slice comes out with a dried-out, cracker-like crust topped with cheese bearing a pool of oil, I am reminded again why Chef Mic is relegated to solely defrosting meat.

However, there is a trick that can prevent that pizza crust or other once-tasty foods from becoming as arid as the Sahara in the microwave. A simple glass of water set alongside your meal in the appliance will keep foods lacking moisture content from becoming even drier after getting zapped. You don't need to go overboard with a tall glass either — just 2 to 3 ounces will suffice.

Most folks assume this hack works because the water creates steam as it heats, which would incorporate moisture and thus prevent foods from becoming dry, but it's a bit more complicated than that. The reason this trick works doesn't actually have anything to do with steam from the water; it works because the liquid acts almost as a diversion for the microwave radiation.