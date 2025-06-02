The Step You Should Never Skip When Thawing Meat In The Microwave

First, never use your fingers to flip your thawing meat. Not only will that potentially transfer bacteria from the meat to your hands (which you could then accidentally transfer all around your kitchen), but it could also contaminate your meat with bacteria already on your hands. Use chopsticks, tongs, forks, or other utensils instead. You should break up big chunks of meat where possible, like cubed beef for stews. When working with larger pieces like whole chicken breasts, turn and rotate the meat more often than you would do for thinner meats like bacon. As an aside, make sure you remove all food packaging before defrosting and only thaw on microwave-safe plates, too.

At the very least, you will want to rotate and flip your meat once, halfway through the defrosting process. We also like putting a damp paper towel over it. This doesn't really speed up the defrosting process, but it does keep the meat more moist as it goes through the microwave, which is important for your final dish. Once you know how to thaw your frozen food the right way, you'll never have to worry about being meatless for dinner because you forgot to pop your chicken in the fridge the night before.