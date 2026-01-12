7 Store-Bought Breakfast Foods To Eat And 5 That Aren't As Nutritious As You Might Think

When it comes to breakfast, you may prefer something healthy and clean, or you may prefer meals with a bit more "oomph." Either way — whether you're a yogurt-and-oats type or a sausage-egg-and-cheese type, a muesli eater or a meat devourer — there's one thing you don't want from your breakfast: hunger. After all, you have a day to tackle.

Many grocery store items look like they'll be a filling first meal. However, what actually keeps you satisfied until lunch is much more than meets the eye. Items that don't have enough protein, fiber, or even fat won't keep you satiated, even if they come wrapped in a pancake. If there's too much sugar in a meal — which gets absorbed into your body very quickly — you might feel like you never ate in the first place, no matter how many carbs or whole grains you pounded. That said, who really wants to pore through every nutrition chart in the breakfast aisle? No one. That's why we created this list. Which store-bought morning foods will leave you hungry, and which won't? Let's find out.