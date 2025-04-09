Kefir Vs Yogurt: What's The Big Difference Anyway?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're standing in the dairy aisle looking over the yogurt section, you'll probably see bottles of kefir in the next section over. But what exactly sets the two things apart? Kefir and yogurt share some basic similarities: Both are fermented, made from milk, and have a tangy flavor, but there are a few key differences that give them unique properties.

Yogurt is thick and spoonable, while kefir has a thinner, drinkable consistency. Kefir can also sometimes have a lightly carbonated texture to it, unlike yogurt. This is completely normal, as this mild fizziness is a byproduct of kefir's fermentation process. While yogurt is considered tart, kefir is slightly more acidic, with a stronger flavor to match. Both yogurt and kefir are rich in probiotics, but kefir is quite a bit more potent, averaging about three times as many probiotics. (Here's a primer on probiotics, if you've ever wondered what they are and why we want to eat them.)

You can buy both products in the dairy aisle at most major supermarkets, usually in the same section. Kefir comes in pourable liquid containers (like these bottles of Lifeway Low Fat Kefir), while yogurt typically comes in tubs that are meant to be scooped from. Both are ready to eat straight from the fridge.