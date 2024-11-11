How Long Is Opened Kefir Good For?

It's also important to mind any potential instances where you could be introducing new, bad bacteria to your kefir container. This could include putting a dirty spoon to the mouth of the bottle when cooking or baking with it, or drinking straight from the bottle. For the latter, while you might reason that you're the only one in your household drinking it, you are nonetheless contaminating what's left in the bottle; which could accelerate spoilage.

Tempting though it is to keep kefir in the door of your refrigerator for easy, convenient access, the temperature fluctuations every time you open it can also make it go bad more quickly. Instead, much like milk, you should store it on the lowest shelf possible, near the back, where the air is coolest and the kefir is less likely to be affected by the rush of warm air every time you open the fridge door. It's even better if you can avoid one of the biggest food storage mistakes by writing the date you opened it on the bottle in marker.

Finally, you can freeze kefir and it will still keep most of its nutritional value, but it might change the texture when it thaws; causing some separation. To freeze, transfer the kefir from its bottle into an airtight container or freezer bag and for the best quality, keep frozen for only up to three months.