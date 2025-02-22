Are 'Paleo' Foods Anything Like What Actual Early Humans Ate?

The Paleolithic era, often referred to as the Stone Age, was a period of time that began roughly 2.5 million years ago and ended around 12,000 years ago. During this time, early humans hunted, gathered, and adapted to their environments in ways that were far more diverse than we often imagine. In recent years, the paleo diet has marketed itself as a return to our ancestral roots, promoting the idea that eating like a caveman — focusing on meats, fish, nuts, and non-starchy fruits and vegetables — will make us healthier. The diet cuts out grains, dairy, and anything processed, assuming that the human body is ill adapted to being fuelled by these supposedly more modern foods.

At first glance, it sounds logical, eat like a hunter-gatherer, get lean and strong like one, right? But there's one major problem: Scientific evidence does not support the idea that early humans ate the way modern paleo dieters do. In fact, the real Paleolithic diet was not low in carbohydrates nor was it completely based on lean meat. Our ancient ancestors ate whatever they could get their hands on, including tubers, grains, legumes, and honey. They weren't following a trendy meal plan, they were surviving. Recent research suggests that the foods we now label as "paleo" may have little resemblance to what Paleolithic humans actually ate, meaning the entire premise of the diet might be more about marketing than science.