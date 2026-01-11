The Delightfully Posh Way Queen Elizabeth Measured Ingredients For Her Favorite Scones

Scones (which are not the same as biscuits) are a cornerstone of British cuisine, so it's only proper that Queen Elizabeth had her own signature recipe for the classic teatime treats. The late monarch shared her drop scone recipe with President Dwight D. Eisenhower after whipping up the Windsor family favorite for the American politician in 1959. The delightfully simple royal recipe is now safely stashed in the National Archives. Queen Elizabeth's drop scone recipe uses just seven ingredients and includes a mere four lines of instructions. However, the royal recipe does require one somewhat special kitchen tool — a teacup.

In addition to butter, eggs, cream of tartar, baking soda, and caster sugar, Queen Elizabeth's instructions call for 4 teacups of flour and 2 teacups of milk. It's no secret that the British take tea seriously, so perhaps it's no surprise that the Queen of England considered the teacup a standard unit of measurement. However, if you're looking for more exact numbers, a British teacup seems to be relatively similar to an American cup (of course, any kind of cup is an inexact way to measure baking ingredients, which is why you should just buy a kitchen scale already).